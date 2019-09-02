There will be four options for those up to the challenge

Image Credit:

Organisers of obstacle course challenge Tough Mudder have announced they will hold their first event in Abu Dhabi on October 11 at Al Hudayriat Island.

Set to test participants’ physical prowess as well as team-building skills, there will be four options for those up to the challenge: The Tough Mudder 5k which includes 13+ obstacles on a 5km route; Tough Mudder Classic with 25+ obstacles on a 10km route; Tougher Mudder, which will be on the Tough Mudder Classic route but with times logged; and Mini Mudder, a 1.6km course route for seven to 13-year olds.

New signature obstacles will include Black Widow, a series of 30 long elevated tightropes suspended over water, and Leap of Faith, a 6-inch water-filled gap.