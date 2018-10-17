Pakistani artist, poet and musician Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, popularly known as YBQ, will be showcasing his poetry about love, compassion, tolerance and generosity in Dubai with a show called Ek Lafz e Mohabbat on October 26 at The Junction.

An artist, designer, musician, photographer and farmer, YBQ has worked with many celebrities including Sheryl Crow, Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington. He also designed Madonna’s Om Shanti music video, and has had his works published in Vogue and National Geographic.

“I get inspiration from everywhere. Sometimes from the trees, sometimes my students teach me. It’s an ongoing experience. Life is a beautiful gift,” YBQ said.

Tickets to the show, priced at Dh150, are available online. The show is scheduled to start at 8pm.