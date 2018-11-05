Two-star Michelin chef Massimo Mantarro will fight for favours with the head chef of Italian restaurant Quattro Passi, Giuseppe Pezzella, in a battle-of-the-chefs-style event for four nights, starting on November 20.

The Sicily-based Mantarro and Pezzella will kick off their partnership with a gelato-inspired menu. Then, over the next three days, they will each create a five-course menu, priced at Dh550, in the hopes of winning the hearts of UAE food lovers. Whichever chef earns the highest number of dishes ordered will be crowned the winner. Beverages will be priced separately.

Quattro Passi, located at Five Palm Jumeirah, will be open for lunch from 12.30-3.30pm and dinner from 7-11.30pm daily. Reservations for the battle can be made directly with the restaurant.