A special preview of Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville’s film ‘Ordinary Love’, about how a married couple’s life is upended by a cancer diagnosis, will raise funds for UAE charity Pink Caravan on February 10 at Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates.

All the proceeds from each ticket purchased will go to the breast cancer early detection initiative for their ongoing awareness campaign.

Neeson and Manville play Joan and Tom, a long-married couple, with their set habits including long walks together. But when Joan discovers a lump in her breast, the cancer radically changes their relationship as long-buried truths of their marriage emerge.

“‘Ordinary Love’ is a wonderful film; untypical of cancer drama, it will leave audiences feeling incredibly hopeful and uplifted,” said Gianluca Chakra, the CEO of independent film distributor Front Row. “We should all be aware of the importance of early detection of breast cancer among women and we’re just happy that we can contribute to this cause. To my knowledge, this is the first time a cinema has partnered on a breast cancer awareness campaign of this scale in the UAE and we’re delighted to be leading the way.”

To mark the occasion, Pink Caravan will also host a free medical clinic from February 7 to 10, from 2 to 10pm. There will also be free early breast cancer examinations for women of 18 years and above, health education about breast cancer and the importance of monthly self-examination and mammogram referral screening vouchers for women of 40 years and above.