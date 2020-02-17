Image Credit:

Quilting fans from across the region will gather again for the 2020 edition of the International Quilt Show Dubai (IQSD) from February 27 to 29.

Held every two years, the IQSD now attracts people from all over the region, and even further afield, rivalling similar events in the US, UK and Japan, and will seen hobbyists showcase their skills in a competition.

This year the event will feature eight entrance categories: traditional, contemporary, art (generic), art (portrait), beginners, IQSD Challenge: United We Stand, Young Quilters and Miniature Quilts. Each category will have three prize winners, announced on February 27 and the prize distribution at the gala dinner on February 28.

There’s also a series of workshops hosted by some of the world’s leading experts in quilting, stitching and sewing arts and crafts running over the three days.

Workshop teachers include Nancy Prince, an award-winning quilt artist from Florida, US, who specialises in thread painting; Californian Jan Krentz, a recognised quilt instructor, author and designer, and winner of the 1998 Teacher of the Year award; Jane Howarth. an award-winning professional quilter specialising in making nature inspired raw edge collage applique quilts; and Amanda Murphy, who has been designing, drawing, and sewing since she was a child. She has authored several books including the best-selling Modern Holiday and The Free-Motion Quilting Idea Book.

A highlight will be a special demonstration by the world-famous tentmakers of Cairo. Egypt’s legendary patchwork quilters and stitchers will be demonstrating their unique, beautiful tent hangings, proudly exposing their mastery which can be traced back to the 13th century.

“My wife Mala is a keen quilter, starting the first quilting store in the Middle East. We have both seen the hobby and the event go from strength to strength. This year’s event features an incredible line-up of educational activities, a bigger competition and exhibition than ever before, and the chance to test out first-hand some of the world’s best equipment,” said event director Shanker Ramakrishnan, who runs Dubai-based hobby shop Classic Quilts together with his wife and quilting expert Mala. They began the event back in 2008, with a vision of putting the UAE on the international quilting map.