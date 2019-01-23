He takes us to and from his two albums — 2014’s surprise hit ‘Wanted On A Voyage’, an album that saw him become the year’s biggest-selling musician, only behind Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, and last year’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’. He goes from ‘Listen to the Man’ (the adorable music video for which featured the unmatched Sir Ian McKellen) to ‘Paradise’, from the track from yore he’s yet to name but is still “affectionately known as Song No 6” to his South African trip song ‘Sugarcoat’. He dispenses each song with a story and a knockout smile, supplemented by the brass tones and guitar licks of his accompanying band. Hearts fluttered, wispy sighs floated to the ceiling.