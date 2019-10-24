Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Adventure Trek

Adventure Trek

Connect With Nature, a UAE-wide environment programme and app by Emirates-Nature WWF and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, has launched a new calendar of events for the outdoor season. Head to Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi today from 4.30pm and explore nature in the moonlight by floating along the water. Listen to the sounds of nature and discover the wildlife that inhibits the mangroves. Tickets priced at Dh220.

+ Connectwithnature.ae

Halloween Fest

Al Maryah Island is hosting its annual Halloween Festival, today and tomorrow. The promenade will transform into a spooky village. Step inside to experience a variety of activities and workshops such as mummy jar making, trick or treat bag making, Frankenstein treat-making, and more. Competitions with prizes will keep families entertained. Live shows, including a zombie flash mob, as well. From 4 to 10pm. Free to attend.

+ almaryahisland.ae

Oktoberfest is On

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa is hosting Oktoberfest until November 2.

Guests will indulge in official Oktoberfest beverages from Munich and a selection of traditional Bavarian cuisine including bratwursts, doner kebabs, rotisserie chickens, and more. Gluten free and vegetarian options available. Drinks are priced at Dh35. From 5pm to 1.30am today.

Call 02-6169999

Unlimited Bites

Indulge in unlimited bites and drinks for Dh225 per person at Filini Garden in Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel. The promotion runs from 8 to 11pm every Thursday with funky house music tunes supplied by DJ Cliff Townley.

Call 02-6562000

Stand-up Night

Get set for a night of stand-up as Australia’s Bec Hill (pictured), Irish comedian Colin Chadwick and headliner Andre Vincent perform tonight as part of The Stand-Up Tour. Catch them live tonight at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club at 9pm. Tickets priced at Dh150 and are available online.

+ abudhabi.platinumlist.net

DUBAI

Play Time at La Mer

Gather the whole family and head down to La Mer between today and November 9 to enjoy fun-filled activities outdoors.Spend Dh100 at La Mer during this period and drop your children off at Playtime Island from 4 to 10pm on weekdays and from 11am to 11pm on weekends. A boat simulation experience will take them on a sea adventure, followed by beach ball racing and human ring toss that put their balancing skills to the test. There is also an open-air market and live performances.

+ lamerdubai.ae

Country Music Fest

Dust off your cowboy boots and go aboard QE2 as Peter Donegan, the son of the late Donnie Donegan who was the ‘Godfather of British Rock ‘n’ Roll’ brings the Country Music Festival at the QE2. Get ready for a night of country music and some foot-stomping line dancing. Until October 26. Tickets priced at Dh180. Show starts at 7.30pm.

+ qe2.com

Roger Sanchez Live

Legendary house DJ Roger Sanchez is set to take over the decks tonight at Base Dubai. Also a ladies night, women can get free entry and free beverages until 1am, while entry for men is Dh100 all night. Evening kicks off at 11pm.

+ basedubai.com

Funky Night

Make your way to the popular Irish Village, Al Garhoud and groove into winter with acid jazz, funk and pop tunes with the ultimate throwback bands, The Brand New Heavies and The Blow Monkeys. Enjoy the night with the 80’s favourite bands that topped music charts with signature hits like Never Stop and Digging Your Scene. Tickets start at Dh175. At 9pm.

Call 04-2824750

Surf’s Up

Atlantis Aquaventure is inviting budding surfers the chance to nail their skills with complimentary Waverider sessions before the waterpark opens. This exclusive session will allow five surfers exclusive use of Wavehouse’s dedicated Wave Rider. The complimentary private Surfs Up Session is every Thursday, Friday and Saturday (until November 16) from 8.45am-9.30am (each session lasts 45 minutes) Booking is essential and spaces are limited.

Call 04-4262626

NRG Sessions

NRG and Emaar have joined hands for the Marina Mall Dubai Fitness Challenge and are running free classes twice a day, on the promenade. The classes will run at 7am and 5.30pm and range from HIIT, Circuit, Boxing, Zumba, cycle and much more. To register customers can call or email NRG directly to book their free slots. Food and drinks will be provided. NRG and Dubai Marina Mall are also running a free weight loss transformation challenge. The greatest losers (those who lose the most weight after 30 days), will be rewarded up to Dh3,000.

+ emailconnect@nrgfitness.me

Zabeel House The Greens

The hotel is organsing a community running group which will include a 30-minute run around the Greens Lake. Starting and finishing at Native Reception, conducted by professional running coaches.

At 7pm, until October 29.