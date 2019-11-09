Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Taste of Abu Dhabi

It’s the last day of the food, music and entertainment festival at the du Arena, Yas Island. From noon to 11pm today. Tickets prices start at Dh70. An Ultimate Taste Experience ticket starts at Dh290, which includes four food and six drink vouchers. Kids under 12 years can enter for free.

+ tasteabudhabi.com

Louvre Anniversary

As Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi celebrates its second anniversary, look to the skies at 2pm above the dome to catch the flight of Al Fursan with the UAE colours shining. Also catch live entertainment sessions between 3 and 6pm In the galleries and under the dome. Pop-up performances by Hamdan Al Abri, Ramadan Hassan and Elhamy Migally, Ghewar Khan, Firoze Khan and Khatu Sapera, traditional music and dance from Rajasthan (India) Wang Li, musician (China) and more. See them with the Dh60 museum admission.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Cinema Island Exhibition

An exhibition by London-based artist Marysia Lewandowska, whose project Cinema Island brings archival footage from the UAE into public memory, opens today and runs until November 24, in the Conference Center (A6) at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). The project, which was originally curated by Hammad Nasar for Abu Dhabi Art 2018, explores archives, and history, and highlights the important role of arts institutions in bringing attention to these topics.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

Ladies Night

Head to Aquarium Seafood Restaurant, Yas Marina for a night out with the girls with unlimited flow and tapas platter for Dh65. From 7pm to 11pm.

Call 050-6969357

DUBAI

Agnes Varda Tribute

Cinema Akil is honouring the late French filmmaker Agnes Varda with a retrospective of her work. Called ‘Agnes Varda: In Loving Memory (1928 - 2019)’, four films by Varda — who died in March at the age of 90 — will be screened. Considered a pioneer, and the only female voice of the French New Wave cinema, Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017. Check online for timings.

+ cinemaakil.com

Twisted Tea Party

Head to The Loft, Dubai Opera today and indulge in a sip of tea-spilling entertainment at this rooftop party. The Twisted Tea Party is hosted every Saturday from noon to 4pm. Nibble on gourmet afternoon delights like tuna tartare, lobster rolls, and chicken Caesar croquettes. Packages start from Dh199.

Call 04-3627312

Kids Eat for Free

Take a break from the madness of the week and head to Zoco, The Atrium, Habtoor City where the Mexican diner is offering a free meal for kids under 10 from 2pm to 7pm every Saturday. Pick any dish from the kids menu and enjoy it on the house.

Call 04-4370044

Saturday Brunch

Head to Basta! by David Myers, the Italian trattoria and restaurant in the Renaissance Downtown Hotel Dubai, as they unveil their new Saturday Brunch, ‘Viaggiare con Basta’. Taking place every Saturday from 1-4pm, indulge in street eats of Italy from Dh299.

Call 04-5125522

Deal for the Ladies

Saturdays calls out to the might of ladies for a seven-hour session of fun, between 6pm-1am at Hi Five Restaurant, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City. Pay Dh69 for unlimited drinks and a sushi platter, or Dh149 for unlimited house beverages and sushi.

Call 055-5377714

Meet Gemma Stafford

Meet the Irish professional chef and baking expert today at Borders Bookstore at Dubai Festival City Mall from 4-6pm at an exclusive book signing session for her book, Bigger Bolder Baking. Stafford also hosts her online baking show titled Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking on YouTube.

Call 04-2885504

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Box to Get Fit

Fit Boys Gym is welcoming competitors and the public to The Pointe today for training and competitive rounds, with prizes up for grabs. Visitors of all ages can strengthen their body and mind by working on skills inside the boxing ring or fitness regimes ringside. Boxfit workouts take place today from 5pm, with a teen boxing class, an open workout for fighters and a Boxfit class.

+ fitboysgym.com.

Walk to Earn Free Food

Join BB Social Dining’s Superbowl Challenge and get a complimentary Super Bowl if you complete 10k steps in a day. You need to show proof via a tracking device and enter as many times as you like. Email your entry to the address below to receive a voucher. Until November 30.

+ hello@thisbb.com

Kite Beach Fitness Village

Visit DFC’s fitness village at Kite Beach, open to all from 7am to 9pm from Saturday to Wednesday and 7am to 11pm from Thursday and Friday. The beachside venue hosts a number of different activity zones including the Dewa Beach Sports Arena where you can book times online for a variety of sports, Emirates NBD Water Sports and Aqua Park where you can enjoy the waves, Fitbit Spinning Zone with stationary bikes, and the Etisalat Mainstage.