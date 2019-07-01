ABU DHABI

Summer Mania at Bounce

Enjoy two hours access for Dh100 and unleash your free spirit indoors as you flip, jump and play games at the trampoline park. Valid At Marina Mall in Abu Dhai, Al Quoz in Dubai and Remal Mall in Al Ain. Until July 31.

+ bounce.ae

Indoor Go-Karting for Kids

Children can discover their racing driver dreams at the newly opened miniature indoor Go-Karting facility, with a fleet of leisure karts for those aged 5 to 12. At Marina Mall Abu Dhabi. Prices start at Dh25 for 5 minutes. From 10am to 10pm daily.

+ marinamall.ae

DUBAI

Curry Night

Spice up your Mondays with Social Company’s curry night, where you can pick three dishes for just Dh75 or Dh95 with a glass of beverage. At Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. From 6pm onwards. Dishes rotate weekly.

Call 04 519 1185

Cricket Fever

Cheer for your favourite team and catch all the action of the Cricket World Cup, live at Yesterday Pub Dubai or Charlie’s Pub from 12pm to 2am. Don your team’s jersey and win a 30 per cent discount. At Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown (Mankhool) and Four Points by Sheraton, Shaikh Zayed Road.

Call 050 211 6816

Detox Cleanse

De-stress by the pool and soak up the shores of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah while re-energising your body with the ‘Health-Hug’ Juicing Detox Cleanse formulated by in house nutritionists and wellness experts. Package includes beach and pool access, lemon water shot upon arrival, five cold pressed juices and three smoothies for Dh333. At The Retreat Palm Dubai. Daily until September 30.

+ theretreatpalmdubai.com

Summer Pool Package

Get full day access to the main pool, destress with spa facilities, including a cold plunge, Jacuzzi or sauna, and then head to Al Diwan restaurant for a three-course a la carte lunch for Dh340. At Al Maha Desert Resort and Spa.

Call 04 832 9900

Happy Days Menu

On Sundays and Mondays, enjoy snacks and a selection of beverages for just Dh25 each from 3pm to 10pm at The Daily restaurants across Rove Hotels in Trade Centre, City Centre, Healthcare City, Dubai Marina or Dubai Parks and Resorts.

+ facebook.com/rovehotels

DSS at The Outlet Village

Enjoy deals, discounts and daily entertainment with Dubai Summer Surprises. Games and activities are divided into three different areas of the mall, including a challenge zone, workshop zone and artistic zone, all for free. Refer to the website for full schedule. Until August 3.

+ theoutletvillage.ae

PJ Masks Themed Show

Catch daily shows and meet characters heroic characters for the first time ever in the region including Catboy, Gekko and Owlette, as part of Dubai Festival City Mall Kids Rock festival during Dubai Summer Surprises. Four shows daily starting at 4pm. Until July 12.

+ visitdubai.com

Green Planet Summer Pass

The educational bio-dome is offering the perfect excuse to escape the heat with unlimited entry prices starting from Dh374 for children and Dh394 for adults (online only). Home to more than 3,000 exotic plants and animals, indulge in a number of activities including watching a feeding frenzy of 1,000 piranhas daily at 4pm. Unlimited entry valid until September 30. For UAE residents only.

+ thegreenplanetdubai.com

Celebrate Canada Day

Canadian eatery Eggspectation has created its own version of Salted Maple Caramel Waffle dessert to display true Canadian culture to mark the day today. Available at The Beach JBR, City Walk and Matajer Mall in Sharjah

Call 04 430 7252

SHARJAH

Beach and Lunch

Relax and pamper yourself by enjoying a full day access to the beach, swimming pools and finish off with a lavish buffet at Cote Jardin for lunch, all for Dh99 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends (+ 5 per cent VAT). At Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.