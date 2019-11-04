‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and other films to be screened

A drive-in cinema is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island on November 7 and 8. Part of Abu Dhabi Moments, an initiative by the Department of Community Development, residents will be able to watch movies under the stars in the comfort of their own car for free.

There will be two screenings per day, at 8pm and 11pm, and guests will be able to order snacks to their car with waiters on hand.

Movies to be screened include Christopher Nolan’s seminal 2008 film ‘The Dark Knight’ (November 7, 8pm); the 1993 Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan romcom ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (November 7, 11pm); Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2013 film ‘The Great Gatsby (November 8, 8pm); and Nolan’s 2014 science fiction film ‘Interstellar’ (November 8, 11pm).