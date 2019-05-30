Novo and Reel Cinemas will have its outlets open across multiple locations

With UAE malls remaining open for 24 hours over Eid Al Fitr, it was only a matter of time that cinemas would follow suit.

Novo Cinemas has announced its theatres will remain open around the clock between June 5 and 7, over the festive period.

Multiple outlets including Dubai Festival City, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dragon Mart 2 in Dubai and World Trade Centre Mall in Abu Dhabi will remaion open for night owls who want to catch a movie at 2am, 3am, 4am or 5am if they so please.

Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall will also be open for 24 hours over Eid.

The outlet will also host a special screening of Emirati film 'Rashid & Rajab' at The Dubai Mall on the first day Eid at 7pm. The comedy sees a prominent businessman swap bodies with an Egyptian delivery driver with hilarious results. To meet fans, the film’s director, Mohammed Saeed Harib will be in attendance at the screening together with the movies' stars, Shadi Alfons and Sheema. Tickets are priced at Dh75 per person.