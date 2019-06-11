Work by designers including Izhcka Zeta, Ryan Pacioles and Harvey Cenit to be showcased

UAE-based Filipino fashion designers will showcase their masterpieces at this year’s Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The show, dubbed ‘Ystilo at Moda’ will feature the creations of rising designers Izhcka Zeta, Garimon Escandor Roferos, Ryan Pacioles, Harvey Cenit, Benj Dela Rosa and Angel Villar de Jesus.

Ryan Pacioles Image Credit: Supplied Garimon Roferos Image Credit: Supplied Harvey Cenit Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

Their creations will be showcased for the first time during the event, which is part of the activities commemorating the 121st Philippine Independence Day on June 12.