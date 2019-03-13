Starting March 18, Dubai Festival City will screen a number of blockbuster movies for free at its open-air cinema by the Festival Bay. Film lovers will be able to lounge on bean bags outdoors while watching films including ‘Black Panther’, ‘Beauty & The Beast’, ‘Moana’, ‘Finding Dory’, ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Lego Batman’. Screenings will take place every week night (from Sunday to Wednesday) from 7pm. The outdoor cinema seats up to 150 people.
The full list of movies is below:
- Black Panther: March 18, April 7 and April 24
- Finding Dory: March 19 and April 8
- Cars 3: March 20 and April 9.
- The Jungle Book: March 24 and April 10
- Moana: March 25 and April 14
- Kung Fu Panda 3: March 26, April 15 and April 29
- Beauty & the Beast: March 27 and April 16
- Penguins from Madagascar: March 31 and April 17
- Lego Batman: April 1 and April 21
- Jumanji: April 2 and April 22
- Hotel Transylvania 3: April 3, April 23 and April 28
- Aquaman: April 30