Starting March 18, Dubai Festival City will screen a number of blockbuster movies for free at its open-air cinema by the Festival Bay. Film lovers will be able to lounge on bean bags outdoors while watching films including ‘Black Panther’, ‘Beauty & The Beast’, ‘Moana’, ‘Finding Dory’, ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Lego Batman’. Screenings will take place every week night (from Sunday to Wednesday) from 7pm. The outdoor cinema seats up to 150 people.