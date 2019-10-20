They will perform in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as part of The Stand Up Tour

Three top comedians hot off the circuit — Bec Hill, Colind Chadwick and Andre Vincent — will perform at various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on October 24 and 25 as part of The Stand Up Tour.

Hill, from Adelaide, Australia, has had sell out shows at Edinburgh and Melbourne fringe festivals. A cult hero among comedy fans, she has a penchant for incorporating art and crafts into her routines, creating an unique style she has christened “paper puppetry”.

Irish comedian Chadwick’s stand-up has been featured as part of the New Comedy Awards on RTE two and BBC Radio for three consecutive years. He went down a storm at the Edinburgh Fringe and in 2017 made his fringe debut with A Digital Legacy. He’s currently previewing this show, with appearances at the Glasgow Comedy and Brighton Fringe Festivals,

Vincent is the headline act, known on the circuit as the comedian’s comedian. He developed an interest in acting when, as a child, he took the part of the Artful Dodger in a locally produced ‘Oliver’. Trained as a clown, Vincent started travelling the world appearing at circus and theatre festivals as busker ‘Arry Pavarotti. Following his stand-up debut in Georgia and Alabama, Vincent made appearance in other US states and has opened for comedy icon Bob Hope.