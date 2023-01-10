Charismatic author and podcast host Jay Shetty will be in Dubai on May 11 for a 90-minute show as a part of his inaugural world tour.
The show, titled ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’, will be held at the Dubai Opera and the evening will see him take the audience on a self-revelatory journey.
“I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience,” said Jay Shetty in a statement.
“To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow from together. The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for,” he added.
Shetty is known for his star-studded podcasts and deep conversations with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, Alicia Keys, Novak Djokovic, Ray Dalio, among others.
He is also host of the Health & Wellness podcast ‘On Purpose’ and is known for his inspiring sessions on life, love, spirituality, and more.
He has over 50 million followers across social media.
In 2017, Forbes ranked him in the coveted 30 Under 30 List for being a game changer in his field.
In 2019, Jay created ‘On Purpose’ -- a prominent Health & Wellness podcast in its opening year and was ranked among Apple’s Top 20 Podcasts of the Year.
Tickets to his session cost Dh295 and above.