It will be the Grammy and Mercury Prize-nominated group’s first Middle East concert

British pop rock band The 1975 will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on August 14.

It will be the Grammy and Mercury Prize-nominated group’s first Middle East concert.

The 1975, who picked up two Brit Awards earlier this year for Best British Group and Best British Album of the Year for ‘A Brief History into Online Relationships’, will bring their world tour to Dubai after playing across Europe, America, Australasia and Asia.

The group has been releasing music and going on tours since 2012 and have performed at major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza. Their sound is a hybrid of rhythm and blues and pop.