Dubai: Going to the Super Sale is a big deal. And I won't lie to you, can sometimes be a bit of a hassle. Shops are busy, parkings get filled up quick and you can't just aimlessly wander around. You need a plan.

I am here to help you with this plan. To tell you exactly what is on sale and how you can prepare for your super sale weekend.

What is the 3-Day Dubai Super Sale?

Exactly what you think it is. A sale with lot of participating stores and discounts of up to 90 per cent. It is the seventh edition of the 3 Day Super Sale and it kicks off on 10am on Thursday, October 31 to midnight on Saturday November 2, 2019. The discount includes fashion, beauty, gold, home, electronics and jewellery items across malls in Dubai.

Which malls are participating in the Super Sale?

We haven't been given an exact list of all the Dubai Malls participating but here is what we know so far:

Emaar Malls (The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall)

Majid Al Futtaim Properties (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre)

Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City)

Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 1, Dragon Mart 2)

Dubai Duty Free

Al Zarooni Group (Mercato)

Meraas (City Walk)

Even supermarkets are participating

• Carrefour

• Lulu Hypermarket

• Choithrams

• Union Coop

Things to know before you go to the Super Sale

Evaluate your closet and home

You don’t want to buy something just because it’s on sale. Take your time and really look at your closet, look around your home to see what is missing and what you really need. Then make a list of exactly what your shopping requirements are and try not to get distracted. If you are serious about shopping, then browse online to see what kind of products you want.

Make smart investments. Consider the gaps in your life (wardrobe, electronics and homeware) that need filling.

Get there in the morning!

Arrive early. If you want to avoid being stuck in the mall parking, standing in line at the changing rooms or the cashier, then arrive by 9am, have breakfast at the mall and start tackling the shops. Those who get there early will be able to shop in peace and find a parking spot easily.

Dress the part

It is one of the most crowded shopping weekends of the year, so wear comfortable clothes and shoes to be able to move as much as you can without feeling discomfort.

Plan your route

There are over 500 brands taking part in this edition of 3DSS including many malls in Dubai. It is important to work your way through the different malls. Start with the furthest from your house and move closer and closer.

Which stores are taking part in the sale?

While you are shopping

Always try things on

As tempting as it is to just leave the store with your purchase without lining up at the fitting room, resist the urge. Knowing how things look on will save a lot of headache, if the item does not fit well. If you can't line up for ages, instead just make sure you wear something light that you an throw clothes on easily. I personally tried things on in the middle of the store, by wearing them on top of the clothes I was wearing.

Pick up whatever you like

When I shop, I grab everything that I like, even if I just half like it and I try it on. In the changing room is where I edit down my choices to see what is really worth it. You don't want to have buyers remorse.

Honestly tell yourself: No matter how much an item is discounted, only buy what you need, not because something is on sale.

Nothing is a bargain if it is simply going to hang in the back of your closet, unworn. Many people only wear 25 per cent of their closet, so make sure for your sake and for the sake of the environment that you buy something that you will really wear.

Check the return policy

Clearance purchases are often a great deal, but make sure you read about the return and refund. Finding an affordable top for Dh25 is great, but not if you can’t return it if it doesn’t fit. Always ask about the sale item return policy.

Remember: You don’t have to spend a lot of money to look great and to get what you need. Be smart about your purchases.

Make the most of the mall services

Dubai’s malls offer a host of services such as free Wi-Fi and valet services, mobile charging stations and EZ Taxis, at a cost, to make the experience easy. There’s also the complimentary 'Shop and Drop' service at The Dubai Mall and 'Shop Hands Free' at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif.

What it's like shopping at Mall of the Emirates

I arrived to the Mall of the Emirates at around 9.30am. There were plenty of parking spaces, but also plenty of cars already here (the early birds). I wanted to scope the area out and see what each shop was offering in terms of discount and how large the sale area in the store was.

This year, more electronic stores were on sale, so it's a good time to buy tvs, stereos etc.

Luckily, some stores were open before 10am, which was a massive plus. They were very quiet and it was easy to get shop assistants to help with my size and any questions I had.

Early mornings are abviously best when you are shopping the sales. I bought two workout pants. They were reduced from Dh240 to Dh180 and better quality than any pants I ever tried at proper sports shops.

"I am mainly here to just take a general look around," Sara El Hawary told Gulf News. "I don't specifically need any thing but I just wanted to see what's on sale.

Mall of the Emirates had some good items on sale. It ranged from some high end designer stores (most of them did not participate in the sale) to affordable fast fashion. The most common discount bracket is between 30 per cent to 50 per cent. Some stores are up to 75 per cent and there were the odd 90 per cent discount around, but honestly less frequent.

Some stores that were offering percentages off last year, opted for the buy one get one free deal. One swedish fashion brand offered a buy three get three, which was just in one section of the items on sale.

Quick tips on Mall of the Emirates:

-Almost 80 per cent of the stores are participating in the sales. The only thing is, they usually have just one small section of their store on sale and many of the items are last season. Some stores are actually offering a flat 30 to 40 to 50 per cent off. Scroll down to the gallry to see what exactly each shop are offering.

- When you arrive, do not enter from the Barsha side, it's best to drive in from Shaikh Zayed Road, as it has multiple lanes of entry and moves faster.

- Don't worry about paying for parking, it is free on Thursday as well as Friday and Saturday.

-Start in the more popular fast fashion stores, to get them out of the way sooner, then move on to the more high end shops, if that is what you need, as they tend to be quieter. Finish with furniture, tech and save groceries for last.

Quick tips on Dubai Mall:

- Don't waste your time looking for a parking in lower levels. Go straight to P9 or higher

-Take a taxi or metro if you can, avoiding the parking area will save you a lot of headache

-Work your way from the bottom floors upwards

-Don't come here if you are looking for groceries or supermarket goods

Tips from a pro shopper

By Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Web News Editor

You want it, you bought it. If there is a lesson to learn from Dubai it's this: how to throw a superlative-filled sale weekend.

We headed to the crowded slopes of Mall of the Emirates this morning, to share on-the-ground lessons to help you get the best out of your money and minutes.

1. Try the buddy system: for ultimate efficiency, go with someone with similar goals. This way you can save on the queuing time. When you've got most of your stuff sorted, one can stand in the queue while the other has a final scour. Wondering who to take: well it's stuff like this that separates the real friends from the flakes, no?

2. Go hands-free. Try all storage solutions a mall may offer. At mall of the Emirate, bags are stored free of charge until you are ready to leave. At which point, the purchases will be brought to your car, cab, any other mode of transport of your choosing. For a Dh30 fee, you can get it delivered home, anywhere in the Emirate!

3. Is your phone running out of power? Don't freak out. Just head to the information desk- I've been walking about with a borrowed power bank - plus cable- for ages (another free service here). Just bear in mind, you'll need to let them keep your Emirates Id as you stroll. (They do want it back, I'm afraid.)

4. Ask, ask, ask. About the sections on sale- even if they don't have a gigantic sign. And be careful, there's a lot of not-on-offer stuff creeping among the deals.