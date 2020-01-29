Dubai offers up to 90 per cent weekend flash sale from January 30 to February 1. Image Credit:

Dubai: The final weekend mega sale offering up to 90 per cent discount on branded items will start in Dubai on Thursday, January 30.

As the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival comes to an end on February 1, city’s retailers offer one last chance for shoppers to pick up some seriously good offers during the ‘DSF Final Sale’. Hundreds of brands are confirmed to take part this weekend, with further sale up to 90 per cent off from Thursday 30 January through to Saturday, February 1.

The milestone edition of DSF has seen some incredible promotions from every kind of brand — womenswear, menswear, lifestyle and home, cosmetics and beauty, accessories and more. The DSF Final Sale Weekend really is the last opportunity to pick up those must have items, sought after trinkets and major investment pieces for a fraction of the price. Bargain hunters beware; this is a shopping weekend not to be missed.