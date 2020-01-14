John Legend Image Credit: AP

Grammy-winning artist John Legend is all set to perform at the Dubai Shopping Festival closing concert, which will be held on January 31.

The gigs, which will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk, will be part of the two-day festivities that will mark the end of DSF on February 1.

A day earlier, Arab stars Rashed Al Majid and Majid Al Mohandis will perform for audiences at the same venue. Al Majid also released a special song for DSF at the start of the festival, which is a modification of his signature song ‘Dubai Danat Al Donia’ and was performed during the opening ceremony at Burj Park.

Concertgoers will hear ‘Dubai Kawkab Aakhar’ by Al Majid, which translates to ‘Dubai is another planet’, along with all his classic favourites from the 40 albums he has produced throughout his career.

Legend, who has performed in Dubai on several occasions, will perform hits from his six studio albums, with tracks including ‘Ordinary People’, ‘Used to Love You’ and ‘All of Me’.