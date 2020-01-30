‘I was asleep, and I heard my phone ring at night and a man said I had won’

Julietta Encarnacion, a 46-year old Filipina Account Manager based in Dubai struck luck at the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Image Credit: DSF

Dubai: Lady Luck has smiled for the third time on Julietta Encarnacion who won a grand cash prize of Dh350,000 in the Nissan Grand Raffle during the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Encarnacion, a 46-year old Filipina Account Manager and Dubai expatriate who is a mother of two kids was thrilled beyond words.

“I was asleep, and I heard my phone ring at night and a man said I had won. My heart was racing and of course, I couldn’t go back to bed. I emptied my bag and went through all my raffle tickets – I had bought around 15 of them this year knowing my luck and hoping to win big. When I found the winning ticket, reality finally hit home.”

“I am truly grateful. I can now secure my son’s future education and buy farmland back home in the Philippines,” she said.