It’s Cinco de Mayo! (May the 5th). The annual celebration of the Mexican Army's defeat of the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Luckily, it falls right on Taco Tuesday, so here are 5 places to order your Cinco de Mayo treat and enjoy a little spice in your life.

Taqado

Sometimes the biggest challenge is to pick between a burrito or a quesadilla, so maybe the Quesarrito can save the day. Deliveroo has partnered with Taqado, to create a limited-edition ‘Quesarrito’ for the 5th of May only. For Dh50, customers will be able to try the brand new item that will be available for just one day from Taqado via Deliveroo and celebrate Cinco de mayo properly this year.

Cost: Dh50 for one

How to order: Through Deliveroo

When: Available today only

Amigovio Mexican Burritos

This recently opened spot in Al Qouz makes some amazing burritos. Choose between steak pulled beef, ground beef, roasted chicken, or you can just build your own. Order their guac too. It’s super yummy.

Cost: Dh80 for two

How to order: Through Sweetheart Kitchen and Zomato

When: Anytime

Vigilante Mexican Kitchen

Vigilante has a 50 per cent off deal running on selected items if you order over Deliveroo, so why not order as much Mexican food as you can handle. Try one of their burrito bowls or their picante prawn quesadilla.

Offer: 50 per cent off on selected items

How to order: Through Deliveroo

When: Anytime

Maria Bonita

A classic in the UAE and a great spot to order some authentic Mexican food. Why not splurge a little on their Mini Burrito fiesta pack, which includes 30 pieces of mini burritos and filling options, so you can celebrate together as a family.

Cost: Dh370 for the family pack

How to order: Through Deliveroo

When: Anytime

Chili’s (ok this one is Tex-Mex)

How can we not have Chili’s on here. The OG of ‘Mexican’ food in the UAE. I remember my parents taking me there when I was 10 years old. Never even realized it was ‘Mexican’ because I would just order their little mouth burger every single time. I miss Chili’s. And technically, it’s Tex-Mex but still amazing. Chili’s has great quesadillas, chicken enchilada soup and that amazing Monterey chicken.

Cost: Approximately Dh100 for two

How to order: Zomato

When: Anytime

Or make your own at home with the help of Chef Sandro Falbo from the One&Only Palmilla

Fish Tacos at home

What you will need

Sea bass (striped) 150 gr

Dried tomato 25 gr

Shallot 25 gr (finely chopped)

Garlic clove 1 (finely chopped)

Refried beans 30 gr

Store bought tortilla wraps

How to make it

For the tacos, warm up a pan and add olive oil. Place the fish and dried tomato in the pan and let it cook for 3 min; add shallot, garlic, salt and pepper and cook everything on low heat for another 5 min. Reserve in a warm place.

Plate the tortilla, add a little spoon of refried beans on one side of the tortilla, trying not to cover the whole tortilla surface, place one spoon of the fish in the middle and decorate it as you wish! Free your mind and use what you have – try cilantro leaves, some chili pepper slices or sprouts, green onion rings, and more!

Tip: