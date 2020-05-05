Image Credit: Aiza Castillo-Domingo, Friday Magazine

Dubai: After tasting Iraqi food myself, I can attest that Iraq has arguably some of the most delicious food in the Middle East. Sure it is essentially very similar to what all other Arab countries normally eat, including kebabs, stuffed vegetables and lots of rice. However their methods of cooking and making the food is so different and delicious.

Here are the top 6 best traditional Iraqi foods you need to try:

Masgouf

Masgouf is often considered the national dish of Iraq and is easily their most recognizable delicacy. First of all, it’s a fresh water fish, so the meat isn’t too salty and tough. It is usually made with carp, a river fish. The way this dish is cooked is also quite unique. They slice is down the middle and open it up and it is cleaned and propped up sideways near a fire pit. This allows the fish to slow grill over flames and smoke. As a result it’s a melt in your mouth experience.

Where to find it?

Al Bait Al Baghdadi, Jumeirah Beach Road Dubai

Kebab

So I have been eating kababs my whole life. Egyptian, Lebanese, Syrian and even Turkish kababs, but there was something so different about the Iraqi kababs. They felt light and were so flavourful. They are also flatter in shape than most other round kebabs. As an Egyptian, I can safely say that they blew our Egyptian kebabs out of the water. The two important elements that make Iraqi kebabs so different are the fact that the amount of lamb fat that is used is higher than other kebabs and also that it has to be made on a charcoal BBQ.

Where to find it?

Kabab Erbil, Jumeirah Beach Road Dubai

Dolma

Dolma means stuffed vegetables. Growing up I generally hated the way a lot of Middle Eastern countries made vegetable. I was more of a butter and garlic on my roasted vegetable kind of person. I also never enjoyed stuffed vine leaves the way Egyptians or Levantines made it, but when I tasted the Iraqi version of stuffed vegetable I was sold. Dolma in Iraq was slightly influenced by their neighbouring Turkey, but they definitely developed the dish. They stuffed all kinds of vegetables including onions, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant and peppers. The vine leaves are used as additional little morsels in the dish. After the veggies are placed in a pot, they are cooked with sumac water, which gives them that softness and tasty flavour. As I reached for the onion dolma, my Iraqi friend informed me that I just went for the “best one”.

Where to find it?

Samad Al Iraqi Restaurant, Jumeirah Beach Road Dubai

Parda Plau

I found the name of this dish kind of unusual, since the Arabic alphabet doesn’t even have the letter “P”. However this particular Iraqi dish is another one influenced by their Turkish neighbours. Also Iraqis are unique people with a very special dialect that sounds slightly foreign to my vanilla Egyptian ears. Parda Plau is pastry wrapped Iraqi rice, vegetables and meat pilaf and it’s exactly as delicious as it sounds. It’s a sweet savoury dish that hits the spot.

Where to find it?

Al Bait Al Baghdadi, Jumeirah Beach Road Dubai

Pacha

Now this was a tough one for me to eat, especially since I am not huge on eating organs. Pacha is an Iraqi traditional food made from sheep’s head, intestine and stomach. All the parts are boiled slowly and then eaten with bread. Tongues and cheeks are the most loved parts when Iraqi people eat this dish.

Where to find it?

Al Bait Al Baghdadi, Jumeirah Beach Road Dubai

Tashreeb

In Arabic, Tashreeb means “to soak” which is exactly the right name of this dish. Tashreeb is a bready, meaty dish soaked in broth. I really liked Tashreeb, mainly because I love the combination of bread and meat. It’s a very rustic Iraqi dish that was created by poor members of the community, who made this as a leftover dish, where they mixed whatever they had left in the stew and then serve it over bread. It’s so hearty and delicious.

Where to find it?