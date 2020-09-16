Dubai: Alserkal Avenue will be kicking off a fresh new season with Alserkal Lates this Saturday, September 19.
The galleries will be open from 10am - 10pm, as they want to make sure that visitors have plenty of time and space to explore all the new exhibitions on show in Alserkal Avenue.
Participating galleries include Lawrie Shabibi, Grey Noise, Zawyeh Gallery, Green Art Gallery, 1x1 Art Gallery, Gulf Photo Plus, Ishara Art Foundation, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, SVENM, Showcase, Ayyam Gallery, CHI-KA, Carbon 12, and Elmarsa Gallery, among others.
They are also finally opening the doors to the Alserkal Arts Foundation exhibition, New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives.
The show opens during Alserkal Lates, and runs until October 10 in Concrete.
The public can come and visit at their own time, as the exhibitions will remain open for the next few weeks from Saturdays to Thursdays on a normal schedule of 10am to 7pm.
The destination is also home to several eateries, a burger food truck, a cinema and plenty of exciting shopping experiences.
For those who are less interested in leaving the house, they are also hosting tours and engaging interviews on their online, and on their Instagram channel for people to engage virtually.