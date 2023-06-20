Dubai: Gaming enthusiasts of all ages are in for a treat as a 5-day gaming festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 21. Open to all ages to come and play, the event also focuses on B2B participants and industry players.

The festival is divided into three - GameExpo Summit, GameExpo and Play Beyond.

The GameExpo Summit is a two-day business conference powered by PG Connects, taking place on June 21 and 22. This is the ultimate opportunity for visitors to gain invaluable insights, connect with industry thought leaders, and explore the latest trends and opportunities in the gaming market. Over 100 speakers will be delivering talks, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions.

Gamers alert

GameExpo is where the fun begins for gamers of all ages. In the du Gamers District, you can enjoy games from industry giants such as Playstation, Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom and Teleios, and family fun activations and esports tournaments with KitKat, Vox Cinema and more.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of virtual reality or try new web 3.0 games hitting the market in the Emirates NBD Future Zone, try their hand at the new and latest releases, and connect with fellow gaming enthusiasts in the Dubai Police Esports Arena.

Influencer battle

The third segment brings together major influencers in the gaming industry for an ultimate battle. Play Beyond is ‘a clash of titans’ where the best influencers will battle it out across multiple genres.

The competition will feature both a Regional Team, composed of four influential gamers from the Middle East, and an International Team, consisting of four renowned influencers from different corners of the world. These gaming superstars have been battling it out across the globe while playing games including Fall Guys, Fortnite, Rocket League, FIFA 23, Overcooked, Street Fighter 6 and Call of Duty, and will come together for the final to engage in intense matches that will keep visitors on the edge of their seat.

This two-day tournament will be held on the main stage, and promises surprises, mid-game challenges, and stoppage time, ensuring a thrilling and unforgettable experience. There are also meet-and-greet opportunities

INFLUENCERS PLAYING International Team



MiniMinter (Instagram: @miniminter)

Grant (Instagram: @granthinds)

Demisux (Instagram: @demisux)

Granthinds (Instagram: @granthinds)



Regional Team



AboFlah (Instagram: @aboflah),

Saeed Wolf (Instagram: @saeed.wolf)

Bashayer (Instagram: @_.gh/),

Basharkk (Instagram: @basharkk)



Launched in 2022, the annual festival is held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation.

Location: South Halls of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai; How to get there: The easiest way to get to the event is on the Dubai Metro, and get off at the Expo 2020 station to head to Expo City

Dates: June 21- 25 (GameExpo Summit – June 21-22, GameExpo – June 23-25, Play Beyond – June 24-25)