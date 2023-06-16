Looking for indoor activities to enjoy with your children to beat the outdoor heat? Here's a list of five places in Dubai to check out this weekend.

Trampoline time

Did you know that bouncing on the trampoline helps children develop motor skills, coordination, and balance? Plus, it’s a wonderful way to channel all that energy while staying indoors.

Not just for kids, your entire family can bounce and hop on the 80 wall-to-wall interconnected trampolines. Children under 110cm can join in on all the fun with Junior Jumpers.

Location: BOUNCE, Al Quoz

Working Hours: Saturdays 10am to 9pm, Sundays 10am to 8pm.

Prices: Passes from Dh65

2. Sea-themed indoor playground

Under the sea at Ready Steady Go. Image Credit: Ready Steady Go website

Kids stay indoors but enjoy the sea at this under-the-sea-themed indoor playground. The indoor play area features a soft play area filled with slides, bridges, ropes, and a toddler's area for the little ones. It also has an arts and crafts room, beauty salon, party room, cycle zone, and a parent's lounge.

Location: Sports Society, Mirdif

Weekend working hours: Saturday 9am to 10pm, Sunday 9am to 9pm

Prices: Children taller than 90cm enter for Dh135. Children below 90cm enter for Dh67.50 (2 adults per child enter free and Dh30 for every extra adult)

3. Explore optical illusions

3D World in Al Quoz Image Credit: 3D World website

Head to 3D World to enjoy over 185 3D reality-defying artworks. Take insta-worthy pictures and explore the interactive gallery.

Working hours: 10am to 8pm (Last entry at 7pm)

Prices: Adults enter for Dh89, children enter for Dh65

4. Get creative indoors

Indoor playground and soft play areas at Kids Hub Image Credit: Kids Hub Entertainment website

Head to the indoor park at Kids Hub Entertainment to let your children unleash their creativity. This playground offers a safe and exciting space for children to play, roam and explore.

Featuring an arts and crafts garden, a maze, a block station, a party room, a library, a cinema, and a parent's lounge, there's plenty at this park for children to enjoy.

Location: Shop 106, Marina Gates 2, Marsa St, Dubai Marina

Working Hours: 9am to 9pm

Prices: Entry starting from Dh53

5. Escape to Dreamscape

Escape reality at the virtual Reality (VR) theme park in Mall of the Emirates. Image Credit: dreamscapeimmersive.com

Escape reality at this thrilling Virtual Reality (VR) theme park. Combining the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling, the visceral excitement of theme-park rides, and mind-bending new technology, Dreamscape is a VR experience that creates immersive worlds that push the limits of virtual reality. Dreamscape adventures are perfect for ages 10 and up, but visitors must be at least 122cm. An adult must accompany children between 10 and 12 years old with a paid ticket.

There are currently three different Dreamscape adventures to choose from, each lasting 10-15 minutes, so pick whichever piques your interest and experience it either on your own or with your family and friends.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Weekend Working Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to midnight