Sushi Day offers, Eid Al Adha discounts, Father’s Day food deals, restaurant openings and more

If you want to catch the best food deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi or simply want to try out new Italian, Lebanese, or Japanese spots and more, we have the latest offerings for you.

Sushi Day

To mark International Sushi Day on June 18, China Bistro announced a buy one get one free offer on sushi, at their Business Bay outlet. On June 18, diners can enjoy sushi such as their crunchy avocado roll, spicy tofu maki, black rice roll, and salmon cream cheese avocado.

China Bistro has an International Sushi Day offer for their guests... Image Credit: Supplied

Lunch and brunch options

Try out the business lunch at The Restaurant in Address Sky View. Running from 12 to 3pm on weekdays, the lunch is served buffet style, with various mains as well as a maki roll station and salads.

Lucia’s, also at the Address Sky View, is moving its Caprese Brunch indoors this summer. Taking place every Saturday from 1.30 until 5pm, guests can expect starters such as burrata, and fritto calamari. Mains include lasagna alla bolognese di wagyu, risotto ai frutti di mare and more. Dessert offers tiramisu, Capri lemon tart, and more. Guests will also get to enjoy live music.

Father’s Day offers

To celebrate Father’s Day, Weslodge Saloon Business Bay is offering a 30 per cent off on all dishes from the A La Carte menu plus an unlimited two-hour drinks package. Dishes at the North American restaurant include Dibba oysters, Ahi Tuna Tartare, fried chicken, burgers, grilled fish, and more. The offer is available from 5:30pm till late on Wednesday, June 21.

Get a Father's Day discount at Weslodge Saloon Business Bay. Image Credit: Supplied

Juice bar and kitchen, Feels by the Beach, is celebrating Father’s Day with complimentary strawberry and pineapple juice shots for all dads across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The offer is valid on June 21 for fathers who visit their locations.

Ladurée launched a curated dessert for Father’s Day, called the Vanilla Saint-Honoré cake. Serving around eight people, the cake comes with a chocolate puff pastry base, garnished with caramelised choux buns filled with vanilla cream from Madagascar, and Chantilly cream. You can also take your father to Ladurée to try out their Father's Day French Toast. It combines brioche bread with caramelised pineapple, infused with fresh orange juice, and topped with a coconut crumble, Chantilly cream, and coconut shavings. Both the French toast and cake are available on June 21.

New restaurants and dishes

Italian restaurant Osteria Mario in Dubai Marina has opened. Inspired by southern Italy, the menu includes dishes such as salami picante with freshly baked bresaola and baked bell peppers with Stracciatella cheese, romesco sauce, ginger oil, and more.

Ristorante Loren launched their summer menu. The Italian restaurant is offering guests a three course lunch menu from Monday to Friday, 12 to 3pm. Dishes include Branzino alla Catalana (seabass) and Spaghetti Vongole E Bottarga (seafood pasta).

Try out the summer menu at Ristorante Loren Image Credit: Supplied

A new restaurant, Kai Enzo, opened at the Hyatt Centric Jumeriah in La Mer by celebrity chef Izu Ani. Inspired by Japanese and Mediterranean food, dishes on the Kai Enzo menu include green bean salad with black goma and wasabi pea, tiger prawns with kimuchi butter and shisho pesto, and Hokkaido scallops dressed in green apple ponzu and salsa verde. Guests can also try out their sushi and desserts.

For burger fans

Running from June 18 until July 18, Beau and Fouquet will join forces to create a smash burger. The burger will be available at Fouquet's Brasserie for dine in and at Beau's Jumeirah restaurant, for sit in and takeaway. It features French Emmental cheese and a sauce with truffle, and mayonnaise.

Something sweet this Eid Al Adha

Krema, cloud specialty desserts brand is ready to serve desserts such as tiramisu, basbousa cake, fudge cheesecake, and more this Eid Al Adha.

Try out desserts at Krema this Eid Al Adha Image Credit: Supplied

For chocolate lovers, Ganache Chocolatier is the spot to try. They have caramels, nutty pralines, and over 100 varieties of bespoke chocolates.

Eid Al Adha discounts

Pepe’s Piri Piri is offering a 20 per cent discount on the three days of Eid Al Adha. Pepe’s menu offers mainly grilled chicken dishes in six different flavours including mango and lime, lemon and herb, mild, hot, extra hot, and extreme.

New spots to try in Abu Dhabi

Lebanese restaurant Al Safadi is opening its first branch in Abu Dhabi. Located in Al Qana district, the new restaurant is set to open its doors to the public in September. Guests can expect to enjoy breakfast dishes, traditional hot and cold mezze, mixed grills, shawarmas, seafood delicacies, falafel, manakish, foul, fatteh, and sweets.

Fine-dining restaurant Les Dangereux opened in Abu Dhabi’s Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Les Dangereux presents its menu in a format without categories and dish names. Instead, it offers dining experiences tailored to the desired duration of each guest's visit. The venue operates Tuesday through Sunday, opening at 6pm until late.