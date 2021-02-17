Always wanted to act but didn’t know where to begin? Check out The Hive’s acting for adults workshop, which kicks off on Saturday. It’s 16 hours of training on weekends that culminate in a performance in front of a live audience.
Playwright-actor-director Deepika Arwind, who’s performed in international arenas including the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and National School of Drama, India, turns instructor for the workshop.
Seats are limited to the classes, which will take place between 7pm and 9pm on Saturdays, from Feb 20-April 17. The workshop is priced at Dh1,050.