Dubai is home to hundreds of beautiful restaurants, but not all of them have a killer view

Galliard Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: These four gorgeous restaurant views are a great way to up your Instagram game. These spots have a view that’s good enough to distract you from your food.

1. The Galliard

Image Credit: Supplied

The Turkish-Mediterranean spot boasts an up-close and stunning view of the Burj Khalifa. The hotspot and brings dancing waiters, flamboyant service, live entertainment and much more which will cater for foodies and party-goers alike. Such an Instagrammable spot, especially if you walk over to their perfectly positioned crescent, which features the Burj Khalifa right in the shot. So if you aren’t taking a picture of your beautifully plated food, then make sure you strike a pose on the Galliard Crescent. Renowned in Istanbul for its indulgent, artfully prepared contemporary Turkish fusion cuisine inspired by expressions of Italian, French and Spanish food. The Galliard offers an experiential yet authentic Mediterranean offering in a gorgeous setting.

Locations Address Downtown Dubai Timings Sunday to Friday from 4pm to 3am Saturday Breakfast from 11.30am to 3pm

2. Huqqa and the Market

The view from Huqqa and the Market Image Credit: Supplied

The Turkish restaurant combines two concepts in one. It is one of Dubai’s most popular hang outs in the thanks to its fresh menu, indoor and outdoor shisha and great views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. With Anatolian Turkish cuisine as their specialty, Huqqa offers moreish dishes such as manti, tiny pouches of Turkish pasta with a meat filling; sujuk, the famous spicy Turkish sausage, a selection of kebabs and so much more. The Market section of the venue offers gourmet breakfasts, Turkish steaks as well as vegetarian and organic options. Some of their best dishes include the wagyu lahmacun, wagyu kebab and special dishes from each region of turkey. Take our advice and end your meal with their signature dessert, the “Baklava or Kunefe”. Sit outside to enjoy the best views of Downtown Dubai.

Location The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue extension Timings Daily from 10am to 1am

3. Little Miss India

Image Credit: Supplied

Little Miss India located at Fairmont The Palm is characterized as the home of the fictitious Mohini Singh – played by Prachi Mishra, Femina Miss India Earth 2012 – Little Miss India invites diners into her mansion, where they can feast on authentic cuisine in the formal dining room, relax with digestifs in the botanical lounge, and enjoy marina views from its terrace made street-wise with a colourful Indian taxi bus protruding from the wall.

Location Fairmont the Palm Timings Weekdays from 6pm to 1am and weekends from 1pm to 1am

4. Shimmers

Image Credit: Supplied

If you didn’t get a chance to visit the Mediterranean during the summer, your next best thing could be Shimmers, a Greek beachside spot with beautiful décor and a very instagrammable view. The beach-chic restaurant brings Greek cuisine, and a laid-back vibe — a taste of Mykonos to Madinat Jumeirah. Shimmers is located on a beach-side terrace with a full on view of the Burj Al Arab. The best part about being on the sand, is that you can dip your toes in and take in the cool sea breeze while you enjoy food, beverages and ambience.