ABU DHABI

Heal your body

Immersed in sounds and frequencies to facilitate relaxing of your mind and sooth your body at the weekly workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Every Monday at 6.30pm, free entry but open for donation. Call 02-6575800.

Special Olympics Opening Ceremony

On March 14, the eyes of the world will be on Abu Dhabi as the UAE will host a spectacular opening ceremony for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 at Zayed Sports City. Witness 7,500 athletes from more than 190 nations take part in the athletes parade, accompanied by entertainment and a number of international celebrities and sporting heroes. Entry Dh100. abuDhabi2019.org

Bring your A-game

Game night for lovers of classic board games such as Jenga, cards, dominos and dice. A chance to win hourly prizes, including vouchers to the Friday market brunch, every Monday, from 4pm to 2am. At Hamilton’s Gastropub, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Also, elevate your end-of-day with 50 per cent discount on select house beverages from Saturday to Wednesday, 5-9pm and Fridays from 12-6pm. Call 02-6970000.

Monday Special

Enjoy two for one on a selection of starters, salads, pizzas, pastas and desserts from the special menu, starting from 6pm. House beverages are included in the deal. Live music with JS Soul duo performing a mix of R’n’B, soul, jazz and pop with a twist. At Jazz PizzaExpress, World Trade Centre Mall. Call 02-4447752.

DUBAI

Uptown Mondays

A combination of food, beverages, live entertainment and old skool funky beats. Live performance by Laura Lopez before DJ Saif & Sound takes you on a trip down memory lane. At Vault, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Free entry, every Monday from 9pm. Call 04-4140000.

Honouring Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi

At the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, poets from the UAE celebrate the life of one of the UAE’s literary greats poet Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, also known as Fatat Al Arab. Dr Rafia Ghubash, founder of the Women’s Museum and the official biographer of Poet Ousha will be joined by Dr Hessa Lotah. The panel will highlight the role of women in the UAE’s literary scene and the particular importance of poet Ousha and her work to the country’s cultural heritage and identity. At InterContinental, Dubai Festival City. Free event, 6-7pm, Arabic with English translation. emirateslitfest.com

Wonderland

Escape into a botanical garden offering green inspired beverages. Ladies can take advantage of four beverages and a snack offer at Dh99, at Flair No.5, The Ritz Carlton, DIFC. ritzcarlton.com

Grand Hyatt does a ladies month

Cooz Bar in honour of women’s month, is dedicating an entire month to the ladies. Every night, get those dancing shoes on, celebrate good music and enjoy three free beverages upon entry, while there’s a free flow of evening canapes for all, from 7-9.30pm. At Grand Hyatt Dubai. Call 04-3172222.

2 for 1 offer

Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley is celebrating International Women’s Day every day in March with a two-for-one offer on its afternoon tea experience. From Dh178 per person, offer applies for a maximum of four people. Larger groups get a 25 per cent off. Call 04-8182222.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Enjoy rugby and Leprechauns all month long at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina. For the whole month of March, enjoy a traditional Irish stew, paired with a traditional Irish brew for Dh99. Sunday to Wednesday 4pm until 2am and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm until 2am. Call 04-8883444.

Registrations for the Dragon Boat Challenge

Registrations for the Dragon Boat Challenge are still open, after being postponed to March 8 and 9, at Marsa Plaza Creek, Dubai Festival City. Corporates, universities, schools and community groups across the UAE are invited to register. Each team that registers will be given two one-hour training sessions with an international dragon boat coach and all necessary equipment including the boat, paddles and life jackets. Each team can have up to 20 paddlers, of which a maximum of 16 can be male. Call 04-4462030. dubaifestivalcity.com

World of Science

An interactive science exhibition titled Wafi’s Science Factory, combining both knowledge and fun challenges where visitors can experience and play with science. Produced in conjunction with a team of scientists, physicists, geologists and astronomers, more than 40 interactive machines across a range of experiences including an earthquake, tornadoes and being invisible, that will cater to people of all ages. Open from 10am today, until mid-April. wafi.com

Streets of the World Exhibition

After seven years of travelling and photographing 195 capitals, the works of Dutch photographer Jeroen Swolfs will be showcased, kicking-off the worldwide tour in Dubai, and aiming to be the longest photography exhibition in the world. The 1.8km-long project comprising photographs that highlight daily life in capital cities from 194 countries, is exhibited at Al Seef by Meraas, Dubai Creek. Daily from 11am – 11pm, until April 5. streetsoftheworld.com

SHARJAH

100/100 Hundred Best Arabic Posters