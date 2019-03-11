Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Play at Tashkeel Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Mother of the Nation Festival 2019

Mother of the Nation Festival

A 12-day cultural festival featuring performances from more than 50 different musical acts, bringing together artists from 12 countries. Today, musical performances from the Fayha Choir on the main stage, as well as Jamie Wrecs and Aman Sheriff on the gastrobeats stage. For younger visitors, the festival’s storytelling sessions commence with the tale of Sinbad the Sailor, which will be brought to life by performers in the Happiness Zone.

Attendees can also participate in a traditional yoga session, as well as creative workshops on recycling craft and clay sculpting. At A’l Bahar on Abu Dhabi Corniche. Open from 4pm - midnight (Sunday to Wednesday) and 2pm - midnight (Thursday to Saturday), until March 23.

Tickets Dh25 per adult and Dh20 for children, family pass Dh290 includes fast-track passes. Free for senior visitors, children below six years, people of determination and Cirque du Soleil Bazaar ticket holders. motn.ae

Cirque Du Soleil Bazzar

A lab of infinite creativity where a troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft a spectacle. At Yas Island , Abu Dhabi. Ticket prices start from Dh195, with shows until Saturday. alchemy-project.com.

Determined film showcase

Screening of The Loretta Claiborne Story, about a special Olympics competitor who was born partially blind and could not walk or talk till the age of four. In the face of all these adversaries, she has persevered, completing more than 25 marathons. Screening at Manarat Al Saadiyat Abu Dhabi at 7pm. Free entry, first-come-first-seated. cinemaakil.com

Szechuan Food Festival

Chef Dong, the head chef at Dai Pai Dong, has designed a menu dedicated entirely to Szechuan cuisine, known around the world for its bold and spicy flavours. Choosing 10 popular traditional dishes to allow guests to discover the authentic side of Szechuan cooking. The ‘From the alleyways of Szechuan’ menu will be available until April 30, for lunch and dinner with prices between Dh48-148. At Rosewood Abu Dhabi. call 02-8135588.

DUBAI

Catnip

Catnip Exhibition Image Credit: Supplied

A photography exhibition born out of artist, Angel-O’s, love for cats and his yearning to live with them, which couldn’t be fulfilled due to his bed-space accommodation. At FN Designs, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, until April 30. fanndesigns.com

Fashion Ladies Night

A mix of music, fashion, food and three free beverages for ladies (from 6.30-10pm). The open-air catwalk starts from 8-10pm and will showcase top brands accompanied by live entertainment. Sneak-peek of the latest collections will include local labels Lamace World, Proshat Sarabloo, Sunsetion Fashion, Naked Tan and Style MeYou. Every Tuesday in March at The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah. Call 052-9004868.

P.Y.T Ladies Night

A ladies night concept aimed at simply being yourself, wear your personality and enjoy the vibes. Ladies, unwind to the live, soulful sounds of Khalil KSB music while enjoying unlimited beverages and 25 per cent off food. At PizzaExpress, Bay Square 5, Business Bay, from 8pm. Call 04-5665722.

Ladies Night At The Yacht Club

Grab your girlfriends and step on board the Yacht Club at QE2. The mid-week offer includes unlimited selected vintages and house beverages at Dh95 per lady, throughout the evening as well as a live DJ playing the latest hits, 9pm to midnight, every Tuesday. Happy hours Thursday-Saturday, from 6-8pm offering two house beverages for the price of one. Call 04-5268888.

Opening of Play at Tashkeel

Tashkeel’s flagship exhibition is an exploration of the concept of play. More than 30 artists living and working in the UAE are represented. Ranging from the reflective to the joyful, from the nostalgic to the contemporary, multiple mediums are represented in the show, including painting textiles, installation, video and photography. Opening today at 7pm, at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba. tashkeel.org/exhibitions/play

Tribeca Ladies Night

A Latin American evening with BNF Nights. Free salsa dance class for beginners at 8.30pm, free unlimited house beverages for ladies from 8-11pm, plus BNF dance shows and animation. At Tribeca Dubai, JA Ocean View JBR. Call 050-3456067.

Rhythm Ladies Night

Armani/Prive is launching its new ladies night. Those arriving before midnight receive free beverages all night, two tokens for after. Tunes by the resident DJ playing Latin, dancehall and commercial. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-1769420.

UEFA Champions League

The second leg of the Round of 16 are on, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich vying for a quarter-finals berth. Screening tonight at midnight at Vox Cinemas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. uae.voxcinemas.com

Also, 117Live Arena will be screening both matches (also Juventus vs Atletico Madrid) for free, food and beverages can be purchased. Doors open at 11pm.

Emotional Feathers

Exhibition of feather artworks by Ukrainian artist Aleona Darling will grace the walls of Coya Dubai, at Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah. Showcased as a series, they will be on display until April 21. Entry is free. Call 04-3169600

Mawaheb goes Pop