ABU DHABI

Anasheed Performances

A type of Islamic chanting expressing religious devotion by Emirati singer Abdullah Al Wasmy, Ali Bobar and Ammar Bobar, at the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, today and on May 24, from 10pm to midnight each evening. Attendees will also learn how Anasheed performances have been evolving through the years. Tickets Dh150. culturalfoundation.ae

50 per cent discount at Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld is offering a 50 per cent discount on single day tickets.Adult and junior tickets are available for Dh130, valid during Ramadan to UAE Residents only, until June 4. Guests must present a valid Emirates ID. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. yaswaterworld.com

DUBAI

Ramadan Bazaar

Resident entrepreneurs and homegrown brands will be showcasing artisanal products from kitchen homeware and abayas, to oud and speciality honey, at City Centre Me’aisem in Dubai, daily from 2pm to midnight, throughout Ramadan and Eid and at Matajer Al Juraina in Sharjah, 8pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends, until June 2.

Ramadan at Cinema Akil

Cinema Akil and Project Chaiwala are transforming the cinema into a dining majlis, serving South Asian comfort food for iftar, with pre-shows featuring games, talks and open mic performances hosted by Blank Space. Pre-shows will be followed by films, screening at 9pm and 11pm on weekdays as well as pre-iftar screenings at 3pm on weekends. Today’s schedule includes Iraqi film and official submission for the Oscars The Journey by Mohammad Al-Daraji at 9pm and 11pm; screening of Naila The Uprising at 3pm; Jihad M’nasria joins the speakers corner to share her story and vision behind Play for Smiles, a non-political, non-religious foundation, aimed to improve the living conditions and quality of life of underprivileged children, at 7.30pm; live performances by Eve & Kyle, Haranero and Basel Oud, through out the next two weeks. Tickets are Dh200 for film and iftar package , Dh52.50 for film only and Dh150 for iftar only, available for purchase at the box office and online. cinemaakil.com

The Wedding Junction Show

Shop for the latest designer wear or update your wardrobe this Ramadan with varied labels exhibiting their latest collections, at Hilton Al Habtoor City, Shaikh Zayed Road, 6pm until 3am. facebook.com/TheWeddingJunctionShow

Ramadan Trunk Show

Ladyz Fusion is hosting a trunk show, the seasonal exhibition is a chance for visitors to check out the latest collections in fashion, jewellery and accessories, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, from 11am to 11pm. Free entry and parking. facebook.com/LadyzFuzion

Creative Space

Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai has opened up a teens hangout – Roam, to unwind and relax with loved ones, boasting two outdoor pools – one family-friendly and one for adults only – and access to a private beach and seven restaurants. It offers interactive learning through various game zones and virtual reality, all combined in one space plus activities like yoga, trivia quizzes, treasure hunts, Roman party and more. Visitors dining at one of the resort’s restaurants can access Roam for free until September 30. Open from 10am to midnight, young adults from the ages of 13 to 17 can explore their personalities and enhance their imagination. caesars.com/dubai

Game night at Jameel

Jameel Arts Centre has partnered with Boardgame Space to bring a selection of old favourites such as carrom and backgammon as well as help you discover new boardgames, at their centre in Al Jaddaf, from 9.30pm to midnight. Visitors can also browse exhibitions late into the evening. artjameel.org

Shop for Organic Produce

Visit the Ripe Market at Dubai Festival City Mall, catering to the shopper’s love for healthy food and artisanal crafts from local designers, while enjoying an indoor community shopping experience at the mall throughout the summer months. From 5pm to midnight. ripemarket.ae

Arte Market

A bazaar for handmade wonders in art, fashion, home decor, skincare and food. More than 150 artisans will be participating, providing a chance to pick up customised pieces of jewellery, organic soaps, home decor items and cushions or unique fashion accessories. At Mercato Mall from 4pm to midnight. arte.ae

Donation Drive

Make a Difference, Together campaign by MAF Malls in partnership with UAE’s Red Crescent Society, encourages visitors to donate toys, clothes and books for the less fortunate. Visitors at Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Mirdif, Deira, Me’aisem, Ajman, Sharjah and Fujairah can drop their contributions at the malls’ donation boxes throughout Ramadan.