Watch the premier league and enjoy special deals

In time for the Premier League kick-off this Saturday, both The Duck Hook, at Dubai Hills Golf, and Perry & Blackwelder’s Dubai’s smokehouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, are offering special beverage pricing to keep football fans refreshed throughout all games.

Where: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club and Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeriah

Cost: Selected pints of hops for Dh25

When: September 12 onwards, during Premier League games only

NYU AD hosts a special Isolation art show

The unique, interactive show called “As Far As Isolation Goes” by Tania El Khoury and Basel Zaraa launched on Wednesday as part of an innovative physically distanced fall season at The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. Created by live artist Tania El Khoury in collaboration with musician and street artist Basel Zaraa, As Far As Isolation Goes is performed via Zoom for a single audience member at a time. The show will run from September 9 until October with time slots available from 4 to 6pm and 7.30 to 9.30pm. As Far As Isolation Goes is an intimate one-to-one experience that forces audiences to engage with the inhumanities faced by refugees in detention centres and their experiences with a mental health system that disregards their political and emotional contexts. To book tickets for As Far As Isolation Goes, visit The Arts Center at NYUAD’s website.

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free

When: Daily from 4pm to 6pm and 7.30 to 9.30pm

Brunch at the Burj Khalifa

The Burj Club’s Summer Brunch Returns. Indulge in unlimited bites and free-flowing beverages as the Ultimate BBQ Brunch at The Rooftop at The Burj Club returns. This “Miami-meets-Manhattan” hangout is a perfect urban oasis located within the tallest building in the world. With both a live barbecue station and a salad station, guests can tuck into food accompanied by a selection of premium beverages.

Location: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh195 for Adults, Dh110 for kids, kids below 6 years dine free.

When: Friday from 12pm to 4pm

Buddha-Bar Dubai brings back the beats

Buddha-Bar at the Grosvenor House Dubai is turning up the heat in the last few weeks of summer with its latest live entertainment. The venue has introduced live DJs every Thursday and Friday and has recently welcomed the newest member on the decks, DJ Darko.

Where: Grosvenor House Dubai Marina

Cost: A La Carte

When: Every Thursday and Friday from 7pm to 2am

Couqley French Bistro & Bar’s hosts a Paint & Grape session

Back by popular demand, Couqley French Bistro & Bar’s next Paint & Grape session will be hosted this Saturday, September 12. Participating artists will recreate the famous ‘Lady with a Fan’ painting from 1918 by Gustav Klimt under the guidance of an art teacher from We Love Art.

The class allows each customer to enjoy two beverages whilst creating their very own Art Nouveau masterpiece on a pre-sketched canvas. Attendees can enjoy three hours of painting and two glasses of Grape or soft beverages, as well as canapes

Where: Couqley, JLT Cluster A

Cost: Dh390 per person

When: Saturday, September 12 at 2pm

Buy one get one at the Summer Bench Brunch at Rove

Image Credit: Supplied

Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City have relaunched their value brunch, taking place every Friday from 11am to 4pm. Brunch starts off with a sharing platter, which includes a fruit and berry plate, sandwich wraps, pastries, salad jars, a French cheese plate, hummus, labneh, and vegetable crudité, as well as water, juices and a hot beverage, all served to the table. Then, everyone gets to order a main dish from The Daily kitchen, followed by a dessert. Until September 30, there’s a special Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer. Split the bill and your breakfast will cost you Dh45.

Where: Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City

Cost: Dh99 per person, buy-one-get-one until September 30, Dh49 per child (aged 6-12)

When: Friday from 11am to 4pm

Celebrate Chocolate Milk Day at Claw

Head down to Souq Al Bahar this Saturday and enjoy a free milkshake in celebration of National Chocolate Milkshake Day when you spend Dh50 or more on food.

Where: Claw, Souq Al Bahar, Dubai Mall

Cost: Spend Dh50 on food and get a free Chocolate Shake

When: All day Saturday, September 12th

Bounty Beats all you can eat brekki

Sometimes, there is no better way to kick off the day off than with an all you can eat breakfast. Bounty Beets. The breakfast experience is available on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 12pm, for Dh99 per person you can make your way through a specially curated menu consisting of 15 breakfast dishes, with tea, coffee, and juice included in the price. Dishes include an ‘Avo Toast’, an ‘Acai Bowl’, stuffed zucchini taco shells, a ‘Salmon Bowl’ and a ‘Breakfast Pizza’ to name a few.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai

Cost: Dh99 including food and drinks

When: Every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 12pm

A new ladies day launches at Five

There’s a new ladies day to get excited about and this is one takes place on the weekend. Taking place on Saturday is a 80s and 90s throwback day called Rewind. The deal includes food, drinks, an after-hours deal and even a staycation offer. The theme is old-school pool party, so expect everything from Britney to Beyoncé, The Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys.

Location: Five, Jumeriah Village, Dubai

Cost: Ladies for Dh150 includes unlimited mixed beverages and a food platter, Dh250 for unlimited mixed beverages, house beverages and a food platter, Upgrade to a ladies staycay for an extra Dh150. Men for Dh250 includes unlimited beverages and a food platter When: Saturday from 12pm to 4pm

Celebrate Mexico with Dh10 Tacos at Zoco

Enjoy a weeklong celebration that kicks off on Thursday with hard-to-resist offers on food, beverages and all things Mexico. The venue will be decorated with an authentic Mexican vibe and offer soft shell tacos (chicken, beef or vegetarian) for Dh10 per piece from 5pm to 10.30pm

Specially curated beverages are priced between Dh25 and Dh30 from 5pm to 11pm

With Mariachi tunes and a Mexican vibe, it’ll be a fun time with great food.

Where: The Atrium, Habtoor City

Cost: Dh10 per taco and Dh25 to Dh30 per beverage.