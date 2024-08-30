Phil Considine, Director of Executive Development at the University of Strathclyde Business School, highlights the value of the programme offered by the prestigious university.

Study while you work, immediately applying new insights gained directly to your role, benefiting both you and your organisation. The flexible delivery allows senior managers and potential leaders to continue with their working ambitions while upgrading their knowledge of a demanding, ever-changing business environment.

Doing an MBA illustrates commitment, hard work and ambition to employers. Studying while you’re still working means you can implement that learning in your workplace immediately, benefiting both you and your workplace.

Phil Considine, Director of Executive Development at the University of Strathclyde Business School

Strathclyde Business School (SBS) has been running MBA programmes in the UAE since 1995 - almost 30 years - and this has given us a really strong track record in the design and delivery of programmes that are designed to meet the needs of busy executives and high potential leaders in organisations in the region and beyond. In fact, overall, SBS has been running MBA programmes for over 50 years - in Scotland and internationally - so we have a long pedigree of offering our highly regarded programme.

Those choosing the Strathclyde MBA can be assured of excellent support - monthly intensive seminars delivered by Strathclyde academics are supported by regular tutorials with our locally based counsellors and off-campus learning and support is available thanks to our virtual learning environment.

If you’re thinking of doing an MBA, always check out the accreditation of the school in question. SBS is a triple accredited school - with accreditation from AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS.

Along with recent rankings in the Financial Times and Corporate Knights, this exemplifies the high regard the Strathclyde MBA programme is held in. And, of course, our MBA has also been accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research.

The Strathclyde MBA offers more than just education — it’s a commitment to your future. Our strategy-focused curriculum is continually updated to reflect the latest in business practice, blending thought leadership, theoretical knowledge and practical application. You can tailor the programme to suit your needs via electives and the capstone project which is now offered as a research dissertation, an entrepreneurial project or a consultancy project, providing even more choice and flexibility.

SBS offers a wider range of electives in the UAE and we also offer a Summer School in Glasgow which all our students are welcome to attend. This allows you to study electives with students from our Glasgow campus and our other international centres in the middle east and far east - an excellent way to network and learn at the same time.