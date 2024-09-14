Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has warned of severe thunderstorms affecting multiple regions, with adverse weather conditions expected to persist through Tuesday.

The advisory highlights the likelihood of heavy rains, hailstorms, and strong winds affecting areas including Mecca, Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al Ardiyat.

Regions such as Al Baha, Aseer, Jazan, and Najran are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, while Medina is expected to see light to moderate precipitation.

Authorities urged both citizens and residents to exercise caution by avoiding flood-prone and low-lying areas during the storms.