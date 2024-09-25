Virgio, the pioneering sustainable fashion brand, is launching in the UAE, bringing a fresh and stylish perspective to the world of fashion. As young consumers across the globe grow increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint, Virgio offers a compelling solution: fashion-forward designs that don’t compromise on sustainability or ethics. Virgio bridges the gap between high-fashion trends and the rising demand for eco-friendly apparel, cementing its position as a go-to brand for those who care about both style and the planet.

A new era of fashion consciousness

Virgio’s positioning is clear—it's for the modern consumer who seeks to combine luxury and responsibility. The brand offers cruelty-free, PETA-certified products, and its commitment to transparency is unparalleled. All Virgio garments are manufactured in Sedex-certified factories, ensuring that ethical practices are maintained throughout the production process. Furthermore, the brand offers complete visibility into its environmental impact, with each garment’s carbon footprint prominently displayed on product pages, empowering customers to make informed, eco-conscious choices.

Virgio’s packaging also stands out for its sustainability. Committed to eliminating waste, the brand uses compostable packaging made from cornstarch, ensuring that every aspect of the shopping experience is aligned with its eco-friendly ethos.

Introducing the latest collections

In its latest offering, Virgio has unveiled two standout collections: Nu Bohème and Stripe Collection, both of which exemplify the brand’s dedication to combining timeless styles with the latest trends.

Nu Bohème: This collection captures the essence of boho-chic, reinterpreted for the modern era. At the heart of Nu Bohème is Schiffli fabric, renowned for its intricate detailing and lightweight feel. By merging this classic textile with the latest designs of 2024, the collection embodies a free-spirited elegance that appeals to the contemporary fashionista. From flowy dresses to structured tops, each piece offers a harmonious balance of boho and modernity, ensuring it can seamlessly transition from casual outings to evening soirees.

Stripe Collection: Stripes have always been a wardrobe staple, and Virgio’s Stripe collection gives this classic pattern a fresh and versatile twist. Drawing inspiration from men’s textiles, this collection is designed with the modern woman in mind, offering effortless, AM-to-PM style. Made entirely from 100 per cent cotton, Stripe drop is as comfortable as it is chic. Whether you're powering through meetings or unwinding at a casual dinner, these pieces offer all-day comfort and style. With the UAE’s scorching summers, the breathable, lightweight cotton fabric makes it the perfect choice for staying cool and fashionable.

Both collections not only prioritise sustainability but also offer practical styling tips for each look, making it easier for customers to effortlessly integrate these pieces into their wardrobes.

Looking ahead

As Virgio expands its reach into the UAE, it remains committed to delivering high-quality, ethical, and trend-driven fashion. The brand’s mission to fuse sustainability with style resonates with the region’s growing emphasis on responsible consumerism, positioning Virgio as the perfect fit for the UAE’s fashion-forward and environmentally-conscious audience.