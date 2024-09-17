A milestone achievement

For over three decades, Tariq Halal has been a trusted name in the halal meat industry, known for its commitment to quality and ethical sourcing. As the oldest and most respected halal butcher in the UK, Tariq Halal products are available not only via major delivery platforms, including UberEats and Deliveroo, but also in over 30 Tariq Halal retail stores and through leading supermarkets such as Sainsbury's and Ocado. The brand’s expansion into the drive-thru format brings its high-quality products even closer to consumers, catering to those who seek both convenience and trust in their food choices.

Adapting to changing consumer demands

Kunal Patel, CEO of Franchise at Tariq Halal, comments on the strategic move: “This concept was born from the unparalleled success we’ve had with our stores and the growing demand from UberEats and Deliveroo. With consumer buying habits evolving, a new model was required to keep up with the fast pace of modern life. We're thrilled to pioneer this drive-thru service, offering customers a quick and easy way to purchase their favourite halal meats, while maintaining the same exceptional standards they’ve come to expect from us.”

Tariq Sheikh's vision for innovation

Tariq Sheikh, owner of Tariq Halal, adds, “At Tariq Halal, we have always aimed to lead the way in the halal meat industry by embracing innovation without sacrificing quality. Launching the world’s first-ever drive-thru halal butcher in both the UK and Dubai is a reflection of our commitment to meeting the needs of today’s consumers. We believe this initiative will change the way people buy halal meat, combining convenience with the trust and quality that defines our brand.”