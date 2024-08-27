From birth to age 3, millions of neural connections form every second. This period is also when most children start attending nursery. The quality of their experience, whether positive or negative, has a lasting impact on their health and ability to learn and succeed in school and in life. Based on feedback from families who have been there and done that, here are some of Dubai’s most talked-about and reputable nurseries from Kids First Group, each with its unique identity and offerings:

Multilingual Reggio Emilia-inspired approach at Odyssey Nursery

Parents rave about the languages their children are exposed to at Odyssey , with native French and Arabic-speaking teachers and assistants. The strong sense of community and parent involvement is also a highlight. They follow the American early learning curriculum, recognized as a progressive and accountable system for early years’ development. Odyssey Nursery ignites creativity like no other by bringing nature indoors and using elements like earthy and aromatic clay for sensory learning.

In Reggio Emilia nurseries, the concept of "The 100 Languages of Children" fosters diverse forms of expression and learning, such as building, exploring light and shadow, forest environments, creative play with loose parts, and puppetry. At Odyssey, classrooms are an extension of a child’s world, resembling art workshops.

Branch Locations: Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Burj Al Arab, Living Legends, Meydan, Sheikh Zayed Road (CityWalk)

High-quality Montessori Learning at Redwood Montessori Nursery

Expect the highest quality facilities at Redwood Montessori Nursery, with child-sized furniture and Montessori tools neatly laid out across the classrooms for children Image Credit:

Having gained a strong reputation, Redwood caters to diverse cultures, incorporating Arabic, Russian, French, and Spanish. Walking into any of their branches, from Al Furjan and Jumeirah Parks to Garhoud, you can expect the highest quality facilities, with child-sized furniture and Montessori tools neatly laid out across the classrooms for children to explore independently while trained directors and assistants guide them. These “tools” are specifically designed for Montessori schools and cannot be found elsewhere.

Branch Locations: Al Furjan, Jumeirah Parks, Garhoud, The Palm Jumeirah

Passionate teachers and the UK’s EYFS curriculum at Willow Children’s Nursery

Willow Nursery stays true to its values and identity with lots of natural environments for free play and exploration Image Credit:

The first thing parents mention about Willow Nurseries is the long-standing early learning practitioners whose passion is always evident. At Willow, they combine the best of two systems: the UK EYFS curriculum and the child-led learning approach of Reggio Emilia. Whether located in the heart of the city’s business district, like ONE Central, or near the beach, like Umm Suqeim, Willow Nursery stays true to its values and identity with lots of natural environments for free play and exploration.

Branch Locations: Umm Suqeim, ONE Central, Dubai Marina

Innovation, IB PYP, and state-of-the-art facilities at Redwood Center of Excellence

Redwood Centre of Excellence is described as a “mini university,” with its own library, gym, sensory room, botanical garden, Reggio atelier, splash pad, and spacious outdoor play area Image Credit:

The newest and largest preschool out of the bunch, Redwood COE (short for Center of Excellence), has gained significant popularity in a short time and set a record for the UAE with its offering of the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme from age 3 and up. It’s described as a “mini university,” with its own library, gym, sensory room, botanical garden, Reggio atelier, splash pad, and spacious outdoor play area.

It combines Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) under the Early Years Foundation Stages Framework (EYFS), blending the curricula together for optimal results. This way, children develop and grow a multitude of skills, including communication, language, critical thinking, emotional literacy, physical well-being, life skills, and creativity.