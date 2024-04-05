Raffles The Palm Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Set against the tranquil waters of the ocean, this stunning destination offers 387 luxurious rooms, suites and villas, perfect for a peaceful break. Take advantage of the Raffles Retreat offer and save 20 per cent when you stay for two nights or more. Indulge in restful stays, delicious dining and serene surroundings.

Details: 04 248 8888; Raffles.com/thepalm-dubai/

The Lana, Dorchester Collection

Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai on the Marasi Bay marina, book a room with the hotel’s Stay & Indulge package for the best available rate. Suite guests enjoy a complimentary transfer in the hotel’s custom Rolls-Royces for a grand entrance.

Additionally, receive Dh400 credit for premium dishes on the à la carte menus at one of its restaurants, four of which have been developed in collaboration with Michelin-starred chefs like Jean Imbert, Martín Berasategui and Angelo Musa.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Supplied

The luxury destination’s An Eid to Remember staycation package includes daily breakfast and a lavish Eid brunch at Vendôme, as well as Eid-themed amenities.