Affordables has carved a unique niche in the clothing retail sector in the UAE. How do you plan to maintain your edge?
Stay True is a promising initiative that aligns with Affordables’ commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. By introducing this concept to our stores, we can enhance the shopping experience by focusing on authenticity and individuality in fashion. To implement and promote Stay True effectively we are creating Curated Collections. We are developing exclusive collections under the Stay True label that reflect current fashion trends while staying true to the brand’s core values. This could include eco-friendly materials, local artisans, or unique designs that resonate with the diverse tastes of your customer base. By integrating Stay True into our brand strategy, we can differentiate Affordables in the competitive UAE clothing retail market while fostering a deeper connection with our ever growing customers.
With immense changes in the space, and with e-commerce playing a disruptive role, how do you see the clothing retail sector evolving over the next decade in the UAE and ME?
Over the next decade, the clothing retail sector in the UAE and the Middle East is expected to undergo significant transformation, driven largely by the continued rise of e-commerce and technological advancements. We anticipate a stronger shift towards online shopping as consumers increasingly seek convenience, wider product selections, and competitive pricing. The integration of artificial intelligence and augmented reality will likely enhance the online shopping experience, allowing customers to virtually try on clothes and receive personalized recommendations.
Additionally, there will be a growing emphasis on sustainability, with more brands adopting eco-friendly practices and offering sustainable fashion options. Physical stores will need to evolve into experience centers, offering interactive and personalised in-store experiences that complement the digital journey. Overall, the sector will become more dynamic, with a blend of traditional retail and innovative digital strategies shaping the future of clothing retail in the region.
What is the growth trajectory you have envisioned for your brand over the next five years?
Over the next five years, Affordables envisions a robust growth trajectory that builds on our strong foundation in the UAE and expands our presence across the Middle East. Our primary focus will be on enhancing our online and offline retail strategies to reach more customers. We plan to significantly increase our e-commerce capabilities, which will help us capture a larger market share in the growing online retail space. In addition to expanding our digital footprint, we aim to open new physical stores in strategic locations across the region to cater to different customer segments. By combining a customer-centric approach with a strong emphasis on affordability and quality, we are confident in achieving steady and sustainable growth for Affordables in the years to come.
What is the legacy you choose to leave behind for your managerial teams as well as future business leaders?
At Affordables, we aim to leave behind a legacy of integrity, excellence, and customer-centricity for our managerial teams. We want to cultivate a culture that prioritises ethical business practices, transparency, and social responsibility. We also strive to foster a spirit of teamwork and flexibility, encouraging our teams to embrace respect and change. Empowering our managers and future leaders with the values of collaboration and resilience will ensure that Affordables remains a trusted and respected brand in the clothing retail industry for many years to come.