Nitin Jain

Affordables has carved a unique niche in the clothing retail sector in the UAE. How do you plan to maintain your edge?

Stay True is a promising initiative that aligns with Affordables’ commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. By introducing this concept to our stores, we can enhance the shopping experience by focusing on authenticity and individuality in fashion. To implement and promote Stay True effectively we are creating Curated Collections. We are developing exclusive collections under the Stay True label that reflect current fashion trends while staying true to the brand’s core values. This could include eco-friendly materials, local artisans, or unique designs that resonate with the diverse tastes of your customer base. By integrating Stay True into our brand strategy, we can differentiate Affordables in the competitive UAE clothing retail market while fostering a deeper connection with our ever growing customers.

With immense changes in the space, and with e-commerce playing a disruptive role, how do you see the clothing retail sector evolving over the next decade in the UAE and ME?

Over the next decade, the clothing retail sector in the UAE and the Middle East is expected to undergo significant transformation, driven largely by the continued rise of e-commerce and technological advancements. We anticipate a stronger shift towards online shopping as consumers increasingly seek convenience, wider product selections, and competitive pricing. The integration of artificial intelligence and augmented reality will likely enhance the online shopping experience, allowing customers to virtually try on clothes and receive personalized recommendations.