Prowin Education Canada, a premier educational consultancy dedicated to guiding international students from admission to employability (A2E), celebrates its fifth anniversary this month. Since its inception in 2019, the company has played a vital role in helping students from diverse regions, including South Asia, the Middle East, Southern Africa, and West Africa, achieve their educational and career aspirations in Canada.

A remarkable journey from A2E

Over the past five years, Prowin Education Canada has secured admissions for over 350 students, achieved more than 320 study permit approvals, and facilitated over 200 scholarships. Prowin’s commitment extends far beyond securing admissions. The company has helped over 150 students secure paid co-op and internship positions and facilitated job placements for more than 100 graduates. These work experiences were closely aligned with students' fields of study, ensuring they gained relevant experience instead of resorting to unrelated odd jobs. Many students even received return offers for permanent employment upon completing their co-op or internship.

Anil Mehndiratta, Founder and Managing Director of Prowin Education Canada Image Credit: Supplied

“Celebrating five years of Prowin Education Canada is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming students into future leaders,” says Anil Mehndiratta, Founder and Managing Director of Prowin Education Canada. “Thanks to our dedicated employees and supportive partners, our students’ parents affectionately call Prowin the A2E Gateway to Canada, a title we cherish dearly.”

What sets Prowin apart

Prowin distinguishes itself by offering specific services that are typically not provided by education consultants in students' home countries. Prowin ensures students are admitted to programmes aligned with Canadian employability demands, provides assistance with Canadian study loans for select programmes, and helps students secure paid co-op, internship, and job placements relevant to their fields of study. Unlike home country education consultants whose responsibilities often end once the student departs, Prowin supports students from start to finish. The company does not just send students; it sends, receives, and mentors them to success.

Adapting to regulatory changes

Prowin aligns its services with the evolving needs of the Canadian labour market. Recent changes announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) have not impacted Prowin’s students, thanks to the company's proactive approach. All of Prowin’s students requiring Provincial Attestation Letters (PAL) have received them, and all future students will receive necessary guidance to obtain them. Prowin’s recommendations of study programmes, based on its profound understanding of the Canadian job market, ensure that students remain eligible for Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWP). The company's A2E service continues to provide a robust solution for international students, even amidst regulatory changes.

"We are always prepared to adapt to regulatory changes and provide the best pathways to empower students for success," added Anil Mehndiratta.

Future prospects

Prowin Education Canada has successfully admitted students to carefully selected programs in Engineering, Sciences, Management, and Arts, enhancing their PGWP and employment prospects. Looking ahead to the 2025 intakes and beyond, Prowin has added specific new programmes in healthcare and skilled trades to further improve PGWP eligibility and employability. The company continues to help students gain valuable experience through co-ops, internships, and permanent employment in leading organizations across Canada - a list that continues to grow rapidly.

In celebration of this milestone, Prowin Education Canada has planned promotions and initiatives to give back to its supportive community. The celebrations will also reflect on the company’s journey, acknowledge employee contributions, and express gratitude to its students and parents.