In line with the International Day for the Conversation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, was recently honoured and awarded by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) for its significant efforts in sustainability and climate change initiatives.

Held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, the award was presented during a ceremony attended by Dr Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, along with representatives from federal and local government entities, the private sector, and non-profit organiSations. The event celebrated IFZA’s efforts to address climate change through nature-based solutions and highlighted its contribution to the National Carbon Sequestration Project, which aims to plant 100 million mangroves across the UAE by 2030.

IFZA's recognition underscores its commitment to environmental preservation through its various initiatives, particularly the Grow initiative. It also aims to enhance cooperation with MOCCAE in the fields of climate change and mangrove plantation, in addition to highlighting IFZA Cares’ accomplishments in sustainable projects and emphasizing the company’s commitment towards contributing to the UAE's environmental goals.

“We're truly honoured to be acknowledged by MOCCAE for our role in the National Carbon Sequestration Project,” comments Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA. “At IFZA, we believe that businesses should make a positive impact on both the community and the environment. Our mangrove plantation drive signifies our commitment to sustainable practices and our dedication to giving back to the environment. Our goal is to look beyond business profits and educate future generations on the importance of protecting the UAE's ecosystems.”

Under the GROW Initiative, IFZA has successfully planted over 20,000 mangrove trees, with future phases of this initiative aimed towards forming an interlinked network of both coastal and land-based forests in strategic locations around the world. For each new IFZA Business License issued, mangrove saplings are planted at the IFZA Mangrove Forest. IFZA professional partners and licensees receive a sapling and can conveniently locate and track their tree’s growth through a blockchain-based digital platform.

Users can virtually “visit” their trees via satellite imagery and access detailed information about each tree, including a unique picture, planting date, geolocation, species, CO2 sequestration data, real-life pictures, and information about the farmer caring for the tree.