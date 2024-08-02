Ajman University is hosting an Open Day on August 3, from 10am to 5pm at Sheikh Zayed Center. This event offers a valuable opportunity for prospective students to explore the University’s diverse academic programs and interact with its representatives.

This Open Day offers prospective students the chance to explore diverse academic programmes and access exclusive incentives, including up to 50 per cent in scholarships and a waiver of the Dh315 application fee, which will be credited toward future tuition upon acceptance.

The Open Day exclusions apply to specific programmes, including those within the College of Medicine, College of Dentistry, DBA, PhD in Law, Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching, and Postgraduate Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration.

Ajman University is ranked among the top 500 universities globally in the QS World University Rankings for 2025, holds the top spot in the UAE for employer reputation, and is recognised as a High Confidence Institution by the UAE Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Additionally, the University is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With 9 colleges offering 37 programmes — 23 undergraduate, 12 graduate, and 2 doctoral — these achievements reflect Ajman University’s commitment to developing educational programmes that meet global market needs and equip students with the skills required to become future leaders.

This Open Day is a valuable opportunity for prospective students to explore their educational options and make informed decisions about their academic future. For more information about the event and available programs, please visit Ajman University’s website or contact the admissions team directly.

Ajman University offers the following degrees:

Medicine

• Doctor of Medicine

Dentistry

• Bachelor of Dental Surgery

• Master of Science in Restorative Dentistry

• Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry

• Master of Science in Endodontics

Pharmacy & Health Sciences

• Bachelor of Pharmacy

• Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Master of Science in Clinical Pharmacy

Architecture, Art and Design

• Bachelor of Architecture

• Bachelor of Architectural Engineering

• Bachelor of Interior Design

• Master of Science in Urban Design

Engineering and Information Technology

• Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

• Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

• Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

• Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering

• Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

• Bachelor of Science in Information Systems/ Project Management

• Bachelor of Science in Information Systems/E- Business Management

• Bachelor of Science in Information Technology/ Networking and Security

• Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics

• Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence

Business Administration Bachelor of Science in Management

• Bachelor of Science in Marketing

• Bachelor of Science in Finance

• Bachelor of Science in Accounting

• Master of Business Administration (Marketing)

• Master of Business Administration (Human Resource Management)

• Master of Business Administration (Financial Management)

• Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA)

Humanities and Sciences

• Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching

• Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Social Work

• Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Mass Communication

• Bachelor of Mass Communication / Integrated Marketing Communications

• Bachelor of Mass Communication / Radio and Television Production

• Bachelor of Mass Communication / Graphic Design for Media

• Master of Public Relations and Corporate Communication

Law

• Bachelor of Law

• Postgraduate Diploma In International Commercial Arbitration

• Master of Law in Private Law

• Master of Law in Public Law