In today’s fragrance world, it’s not just about smelling good — it’s about capturing a piece of who you are.

Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group, believes scent is an emotional connector, blending science with artistry. “Seventy-five percent of our daily emotions are influenced by scent, and we’re 100 times more likely to remember a smell over something we see, hear, or touch,” says Firoz. With scents capable of amplifying a mood by up to 40 per cent, fragrance has become a powerful tool for self-expression.

Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director, My Perfumes Group

To craft these emotional resonances, perfumers like Firoz begin by selecting the right ingredients, often divided into “notes” that unfold in stages. “Top notes introduce the fragrance with an initial burst,” he explains, “while middle and base notes carry its character and depth.” Each note stirs a specific emotional response, with fresh citrus notes like grapefruit appealing to adventurous personalities, and floral notes evoking romance.

At My Perfumes Group, creating scents for personality traits is “a personal, almost poetic approach,” Firoz shares. A romantic fragrance may include floral notes like rose for passion, with warm amber or vanilla for allure. In contrast, an adventurous blend might bring in citrusy and herbaceous hints, embodying a sense of exploration.

Mohammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO, Shaikh Mohammad Saeed Group of Companies

Balancing the scientific elements with emotional resonance is essential for perfumers like Mohammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO of Shaikh Mohammad Saeed Group of Companies. “Creating a memorable fragrance requires more than a textbook formula,” he says, describing the blend as a mix of chemistry and creativity. This balance allows his team to craft fragrances that “unlock emotions and memories as they settle,” making each scent a personal journey for the wearer.

Echoing this sentiment, Munira Rahman, CMO, Al Haramain Perfumes, says, “Creating a fragrance is about more than blending notes; it’s about tapping into the emotional connection that scent can evoke.” Rahman notes that each ingredient is chosen with care, achieving a harmonious blend, as well as a fragrance that evokes personal memories. “The sense of smell is closely linked to memory and emotion,” she explains, which makes each fragrance an extension of the person wearing it.

Munira Rahman, CMO, Al Haramain Perfumes

Today’s perfume trends increasingly focus on personal connection, with buyers opting for fragrances that express individuality. Rahman sees this shift toward personalisation as an opportunity to innovate, noting how unique scent profiles are the future. “More customers are looking for fragrances that are deeply personal,” she says.