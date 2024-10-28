Lattafa Perfumes isn’t just setting trends — it’s transforming them. Creative Director Abdul Rahim Shaikh reveals the brand’s secret to standing out across 140 countries: “We bring unique products with fragrances for every taste — young, mature, spicy, or floral.” Lattafa’s appeal lies in blending common ingredients in innovative ways, creating scents that resonate with everyone.

Shaikh dismisses the idea of fragrances aligning with personality types as “more marketing than reality.” He believes scent is all about smelling good and feeling good — without labels. Lattafa’s trend-forward approach also embraces gender-neutral scents, emphasising personal choice over convention.

Not following the seasonal launch trend, Lattafa surprises the market by introducing impactful fragrances year-round. “We could launch a heavier fragrance in the summer, and it would still do well,” Shaikh explains. The brand’s mission is affordable luxury, letting customers enjoy a range of quality scents without breaking the bank.

With a fresh take on global trends, Lattafa often leads the market, sometimes inspiring even international brands. One recent launch, a brioche-inspired fragrance, sold out within three days, a testament to its bold approach to introducing niche scents to mainstream audiences.

Lattafa’s wide appeal doesn’t exclude the younger generation either. With events like New York’s Yara Candy Pop-up, they capture Gen Z’s attention while maintaining broad appeal.