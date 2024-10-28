Manchester United have parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag after two and a half years at the helm.

The Dutch coach was notified of the board's decision on Monday morning, less than a day after United's loss to West Ham at the London Stadium.

The 2-1 defeat to West Ham has left United sitting 14th in the Premier League, with just three victories from their first nine games.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who came on board as Ten Hag's assistant last summer, has been appointed as interim manager.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Ten Hag managed to secure two trophies during his tenure, including a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, which was instrumental in him retaining his position.

His first season saw United lift the Carabao Cup, ending a six-year silverware drought, and finish third in the Premier League

However, the following season was more challenging, with United exiting the Champions League in the group stage and finishing eighth in the league, although they capped it off with a memorable FA Cup victory over City at Wembley.

Initially brought on in 2022, Ten Hag's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

However, after a review of the 2023-24 season's performances and discussions with potential successors, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s leadership extended his contract to 2026.

Yet, a difficult start to the current campaign ultimately led to a loss of confidence in Ten Hag.

What next for Manchester United?

When Ineos took over sporting control of the club earlier this year, Ratcliffe vowed to restore the greatness of Manchester United within three years and knock Manchester City "off their perch".

It’s been apparent for a long time that Ten Hag wasn’t the right man for that job, making the delay in his dismissal the only real surprise.

But who do United turn to now? Van Nistelrooy steps in as interim manager, with the opportunity to guide the club where he once scored goals with ease.

However, he's also part of United's current struggles; despite his presence at Carrington working closely with the strikers daily, the team has managed just eight goals in nine games. He surely isn’t the long-term answer.

Previous leading candidates for the position included Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate, but Tuchel has since signed with England, while Southgate has ruled out a return to club management for at least a year.

United’s options now appear surprisingly limited.

Among the emerging contenders is Middlesbrough manager and former United player Michael Carrick, though his limited managerial experience raises questions about his readiness for such a high-pressure job.

Other names circulating include Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon, Thomas Frank of Brentford, and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna - each of whom would require United to negotiate buyouts, a step Ineos seems hesitant to take as it prioritises cost-cutting across the club.

In truth, United need a transformative figure, someone in the mould of a Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, to bring a clear vision and the stability the club has been sorely lacking.