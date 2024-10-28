My Perfumes Group is amongst the leading perfume brands in the region. What exactly is your expertise?

My Perfumes Group is indeed amongst the biggest perfume companies in the UAE. Our expertise spans across manufacturing, global distribution, luxury retail, franchise operations, private labelling for prestigious retail chains and international licensing.

Our in-house brands, including Arabiyat, Arabiyat Prestige, Otoori, and My Perfumes Select, have garnered international acclaim. We’ve successfully built a diverse product portfolio through licensing agreements with esteemed international football clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, and Manchester City. Chupa Chups is our latest international collaboration.

What are the fundamental principles that distinguish My Perfumes Group from the competition?

We are a leading perfume house with a rich three decade legacy in the art and science of crafting fragrances. Our global distribution footprint includes major perfume markets in North & South America, Canada, MENA, Europe, Russia, the Far East, and South East Asia. Our fragrances have garnered global recognition for quality and uniqueness elevating the ‘Made in the UAE’ perfume label to an internationally renowned and desirable level.

As customer centric brand our efforts are driven by a commitment to a core set of values that include quality and creativity, an in-depth understanding of our consumers, a high-quality ingredient palette sourced from the most trusted suppliers, diligent research, and strategic partnerships with leading global fragrance houses. At every touchpoint, right from fragrance development to packaging, retail stores or stakeholder relations, we aim to delight and add value.

Our ability to harmonise the nuances of perfume alchemy with our diverse audiences takes place within a meticulous ecosystem that upholds the highest standards of quality control across the entire supply chain.

We are delighted, our luxury retail brand My Perfumes Select, has been nominated in the Home Grown Brand of the Year 2024 category of Beautyworld Middle East Awards. Considering that we are just a year old, it is a great honour.

What is the highlight of My Perfumes Group for the 2024 edition of Beautyworld Middle East? What kind of demand are you anticipating?

As proud platinum sponsor of Beautyworld Middle East 2024 – we are curating a strong showcase of products and services and new innovations across our competencies. We are all geared to meet the higher market demand and aim to further consolidate on our impressive 30 per cent revenue growth from global distribution in 2023.

We are aiming at a bigger, better and a bolder participation, as our marque brand ARABIYAT PRESTIGE takes the centrestage. Spread across 150Sqm, we are curating a completely new concept of bold, vibrant and colourful new age fragrances that play on the concept of layering. The fragrance, the packaging and the whole experience makes for a delightful journey for a perfume enthusiast.

What are the reasons for putting Arabiyat Prestige at the centre stage?

Arabiyat Prestige has emerged as the leading export brand from the Middle East, garnering worldwide recognition. The diverse and high quality fragrance palette, sophisticated packaging and sweet pricing has delighted customers and delivered great commercial value for our global partners - distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

Arabiyat Prestige fragrance palette distinguishes itself with high quality ingredients that gives the fragrances excellent projection and sillage. Our global partnerships with the best international fragrance houses and an innovative product development strategy have put the brand on fast track growth. We are delighted to invite you to Arabiyat Prestige - a great olfactory experience and a much greater business opportunity.

What value do you bring to your business partners?

I am a big believer in the power of partnerships. We empower our partners through high-quality products that delight the customer, differentiated pricing, ability to understand and respond to agile global demands, innovate and introduce new fragrance experiences. Through our partners, we remain tuned to the changing tastes and expectations of our global audiences.

Where we also stand out is our presence across market segments and price points. We are able to respond to popular and niche sensibilities of our distributors and other channel partners. As part of the larger My Perfumes family, we are committed to delivering value for our partners.

You spoke about ‘layering in a bottle’ and My Perfumes being the first brand to debut the concept. Can you elaborate?