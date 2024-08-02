Dedicated copilot key for instant AI assistance

One fantastic feature is the dedicated Copilot key, which provides instant access to AI assistance. This makes it easier to handle tasks efficiently, whether you're editing high-resolution images, rendering 3D models, or organising large libraries of digital assets. The Copilot key simplifies and speeds up your workflow by offering smart suggestions and automating repetitive tasks.

AI-powered software for creativity and organisation

Asus has equipped the ProArt P16 with exclusive AI-powered software such as MuseTree and StoryCube. MuseTree acts as a source of inspiration, assisting creatives in brainstorming and visualising their projects. On the other hand, StoryCube excels in digital asset management, making it easy to categorise, search, and retrieve your creative files. These tools are designed to keep your creative ideas flowing and your projects well-organised.

Exceptional visuals with a 16-inch 4K Asus Lumina OLED Touchscreen

The ProArt P16 offers an exceptional visual experience that can be truly described as breathtaking. Featuring a 16-inch 16:10 4K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen, this display provides a spacious and intuitive workspace that is perfect for demanding tasks such as photo editing, video production, and graphic design. The remarkable image detail and colour accuracy ensure that every visual aspect is portrayed with precision. Additionally, the touch functionality adds a layer of interactivity, allowing for seamless navigation and direct manipulation of projects on the screen.

Military-grade durability

The ProArt P16 is designed to endure the demands of any setting. It complies with US military-grade durability benchmarks, guaranteeing its ability to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. This resilience provides you with the assurance to take your laptop with you wherever you go, knowing that it will deliver consistent performance in diverse conditions.

Enhanced workflow with Asus DialPad and ProArt Creator Hub

The Asus DialPad and ProArt Creator Hub are designed to improve and streamline your creative workflow. The DialPad allows you to easily control your software, making it possible to adjust settings and tools without losing focus. The ProArt Creator Hub serves as a central control panel, providing convenient access to all your creative applications and system settings, making it easier to manage your projects and stay productive.

Connectivity and expandability

The ProArt P16 makes it easy to stay connected with its WiFi 7 technology and versatile I/O options. It comes with ultrafast 40 Gbps USB4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a full-size SD Express 7.0 card reader. These options allow you to effortlessly transfer files, connect to external displays, and use a variety of devices, making it easier to get work done.

