Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, the first overseas branch of the world leading 200+ year old Moorfields London, was launched in Dubai in 2007 and has since undergone constant growth.

As a centre of excellence in eye care, the hospital not only focuses on patient care, but also education and research, to benefit future generations of eye care professionals and to better serve the community, through various academic affiliations with universities, and consistent features in internationally recognised publications.

The new paediatric department at Moorfields Eye Hospital in Dubai

The hospital has steadily grown to a team of 30 subspecialised consultant eye doctors and 100+ team members, across the UAE. The Joint Commission International (JCI) Accredited Dubai subspeciality eye hospital is a one stop location for the full range of comprehensive eye care needs of both children and adults, from basic eye screenings to the most complex eye surgeries. With over 10 key subspecialty departments, and over 30 consultation and investigation rooms, fully equipped operating theatres, laser refractive suite, various treatment rooms, and an in-house pharmacy and optical shop, the spacious, warm and welcoming environment provides support to patients before, during and after their eye health journey.

The growth was in response to a consistent increase in patient demand of Moorfields services. The 20 per cent expansion in operations was a logical next step in the hospital’s journey, given that the Dubai branch has seen over 350,000 patients and performed almost 29,000 successful surgical procedures since its establishment over 15 years ago in Dubai.

For the increased benefit of the patients, additional waiting areas and a new VIP Executive Eye Health Screening examination suite were added, to accommodate for the demand of premium preventative care services, as the hospital aims to further exceed patient expectations.

The expansion helped grow the current range of eye care services offered by the hospital’s key specialty departments (consisting of Vitreoretinal and Medical Retina, Uveitis, Cornea and Refractive, Glaucoma, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, Genetic Eye Disease, Ocular Oncology, Aviation Ophthalmology, Dry Eye and General Ophthalmology Departments), complete with the latest treatment technology related to the chronic conditions treated.

The hospital strives to maintain its status as a first mover in its field. Equipped with the latest technology, the operational expansion supported a continuance of this status by investing in the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies for chronic eye care conditions, such as Retina, Glaucoma and Dry Eye Disease related conditions, including the use of AI technology in screening and diagnosis.

The hospital is exploring further expansion to provide better access to patients based on market demand, given the growing level of demand for the hospital’s services by medical tourists, in line with the government aim of positioning Dubai as a global medical tourism hub.