In an era where technology shapes our daily lives, digital payments have become a cornerstone of the travel experience. The rising trend is reflected in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with travellers going cashless for a more convenient and secure experience.

According to Visa’s 2023 Global Travel Intentions (GTI) study, travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia increasingly view digital payment options as integral to their journeys. With a tech-savvy, young population, these regions are setting trends in travel expectations and preferences, emphasizing the importance of secure, convenient payment methods.

The GTI study highlights that a significant 70 per cent of UAE outbound travellers consider digital payments vital for a secure and rewarding travel experience. This sentiment is mirrored in Saudi Arabia, where 71 per cent of travellers share similar views.

Card preferences

The preference for credit cards, followed by debit and prepaid options, underscores the need for versatile payment methods. Furthermore, contactless transactions and digital wallets are increasingly favoured, reflecting a shift towards more seamless interactions.

Despite the enthusiasm for digital payments, concerns remain. Many travellers from both the UAE and Saudi Arabia express worries about card acceptance, currency conversion fees, ATM withdrawal costs, and the risk of card declines. Such issues can lead to anxiety during travel, making it essential for payment solutions to address these concerns. By prioritizing transparency and reliability, digital payment providers can help alleviate these anxieties and enhance the overall travel experience, the study said.

The preferences of travellers extend beyond payment methods. The GTI study reveals that residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia prioritize relaxation, connecting with family and friends, and exploring new destinations. Their desire for eco-friendly options and flexibility further reflects a modern approach to travel. Notably, families with older children and affluent travellers are identified as the biggest spenders, with the average trip cost for UAE travellers reaching Dh13,625. The bulk of this spending occurs at the destination, the study added.

“To meet the growing demand for more seamless, secure and rewarding payment experiences for travel, Visa offers secure, convenient, and innovative payment solutions that give travellers a rich travel-centric proposition across the travel lifecycle covering benefits such as complementary access, discounts and offers, and peace of mind,” says Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa.

Visa enhances the payment experience not only locally but also at every stage of travel. The Visa Passkey links account credentials to devices, enabling biometric payment authentication and eliminating traditional OTPs. The Click-To-Pay feature allows consumers to checkout quickly at any Visa-accepting site without passwords or manual entry of payment and shipping details. Flex Credentials consolidate multiple cards into one, letting users pre-select cards for different purposes—ideal for frequent travelers.

During travel planning and booking, Visa offers attractive deals on hotel and car rentals, supported by a premium concierge service to help curate memorable vacations. On travel day, cardholders benefit from services like home check-in, airport transfers, dining, and lounge access. Once at the destination, they enjoy exclusive offers at major attractions. In case of emergencies, Visa provides comprehensive travel insurance, emergency medical assistance, card replacement, and rental car insurance, continually enhancing these benefits based on market research and consumer insights.