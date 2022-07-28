Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai has been recently awarded the coveted 5-star rating for the second time in a row, with an overall rating score of 876, as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)’s Rating of International Institutions in Dubai 2022.

This prestigious recognition is in line with KHDA’s efforts in helping future and current students get the information they need to make informed decisions when choosing a university. The ratings also enable universities to identify and showcase their international best practices.

MAHE Dubai is proud to be the only university, amongst other universities and institutions that have achieved perfect 5 stars across all eight categories needed for the evaluation, which includes Teaching, Employability, Internationalisation, Programme Strength, Research, Facilities, Happiness & Wellbeing and Environmental Impact. The new 5-star KHDA ratings affirms MAHE Dubai’s commitment to providing outstanding education and career-building opportunities to its current and prospective students.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai is a branch campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India, fostering academic excellence since 2000. MAHE Dubai offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the streams of Business, Design and Architecture, Engineering and IT, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, and Media and Communication.

As MAHE Dubai is looking forward to the new academic year, prospective students, who are yet to finalize their future university, have an opportunity to visit and register for any of the 50+ programs offered at the campus. Admissions for September 2022 are open for students who wish to pursue their studies in undergraduate, postgraduate, foundation, and PhD programs at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus.

MAHE Dubai continues to host Open House events every Sunday from April to September 2022, to provide students and parents a better opportunity to interact with the faculty, admissions, career services team and an opportunity to explore special discounts and scholarships and make an informed decision about their education and career.

MAHE Dubai has grown into a leading multidisciplinary university in the Middle East, attracting students from across the globe. At present, MAHE Dubai enrolls over 2,200 students from 40+ countries. Having completed two decades in the UAE, MAHE Dubai boasts of a robust network of over 6,500 alumni.